SOUTH BEACH TO WELCOME TWO NEW CULINARY AND BEVERAGE DESTINATIONS, SEAWELL FISH N’ OYSTER AND MINNOW BAR, THIS SPRING

Kimpton Veteran Executive Chef Julian Garriga to Helm Kitchen,

Beverage Program Headed by Local Lead Bartender Chris ResnickExecutive Chef Julian Garriga – Seawell Fish n’ Oyster

This spring, Seawell Fish n’ Oyster and Minnow Bar will open as two brand new culinary and beverage destinations bringing coastal American seafare and a reimagined gin house to Miami Beach’s vibrant North of Fifth neighborhood. With a two-phase opening bookending the spring season, both concepts will complement the adjacent Kimpton Angler’s Hotel South Beach’s extensive renovation and reveal of its stunning new interior design, along with its new additional guest rooms and suites on Washington Avenue.

“We’re thrilled to introduce these two new concepts to the neighborhood,” said James Camp, General Manager at Seawell Fish n’ Oyster. “Both venues will offer something fresh and unique to the area and, we hope, will easily become local hangout spots. The all-around vibe will lend itself to everything from a laid-back lunch, dinner or late-night cocktails.”

With over a decade of South Florida culinary expertise, executive chef Julian Garriga will lead the culinary program at Seawell Fish n’ Oyster with his energetic approach in the kitchen and his appreciation for local flavors. Chef Garriga’s menu will highlight tried-and-true classics alongside entrée selections that play with finfish, shellfish and non-seafood items, offering a broad range of flavors that will appeal to all palates. Leading the beverage program at both Seawell and Minnow Bar will be local veteran lead bartender, Chris Resnick.

“I’m passionate and excited to bring an approachable American seafood joint to the neighborhood,” shared chef Garriga. “I’ll be putting a flavor-spin on classic dishes like the Rock Shrimp Scotch Egg, Short Rib Burger, and Lobster Bisque en Croute. I can’t wait to share the menu with the community.”

A complete reimagining of the former 660 at Angler’s, Seawell Fish n’ Oyster will debut in late spring 2018 serving coastal fare through raw bar, fresh fish and shellfish selections. Balancing between rustic and refined, Seawell will exude sophistication in a relaxed, nautical-designed dining room. Organic elements such as nautical ropes, soft leathers, and chic lighting will set a warm and easy tone throughout the reimagined space. The original walls and windows will be lined with white linen banquets accompanied by rustic wood dining chairs and maple-top tables.

Upon exiting the dining room, guests will be transported to an enchanting patio tucked beside the restaurant. Cool and comfortable lounge areas and communal tables with twinkling stringed lights overhead will invite guests to lose track of time while dining at Seawell Fish n’ Oyster. Chef Garriga’s menu highlights include dishes like savory Lobster Poutine, home cut fries topped with creamy gravy and queso fundido; Perloo Stuffed Squid with English peas and beurre noisette; Low Country Boil with freshly-caught shrimp and crawfish, smoked sausage, corn, potatoes and traditional old bay broth. Complementing the food and aesthetic will be a modern zinc bar serving classic cocktails and seaport beer selections along with a carefully curated wine program under the direction of Resnick, pairing perfectly with the seafood selection.

Adding a brand-new bar concept within Kimpton Angler’s Hotel South Beach’s addition, Minnow Bar is set to open prior to Seawell, in spring 2018, and will house a unique clear spirits bar where gin will take center stage through herb-infused craft cocktails in a modern and intimate space. Minnow Bar will feature a full service modern-style bar and breezy open terrace. The atmosphere will be unpret, complemented by dark and heavy undertones, cantilever tables, and rustic safari chic decorative pieces. Guests will be able to select from a menu of various unique gins and many clearly defined spirits, also hand-selected by Resnick. A pinkies-down wine program will feature unpretentious tried and tasted favorites such as bouncy reds and zippy whites alongside a sour-centric beer selection. Following the opening of Seawell, Minnow Bar will begin offering a unique and savory lite bites menu showcasing an assortment of dishes also developed by Garriga.

Chris Resnick is a veteran bartender with experience at several of Miami Beach’s favorite establishments including Lure Fishbar and Regent Cocktail Club. “I’m excited to create these new bar programs from scratch,” said Chris Resnick, lead bartender at Seawell and Minnow Bar. “I want to offer guests a beverage that is fun, refreshing and accessible with a strong focus on clear spirits combined fresh ingredients like herbs and fruits.”

Seawell Fish n’ Oyster and Minnow Bar will be adjacent to Kimpton Angler’s Hotel South Beach at 660 Washington Avenue in Miami Beach. For more information, please visit anglershotelmiami.com or call (305) 534-9600.