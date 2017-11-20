LA SANTA TAQUERIA SYMBOLIZES AUTHENTIC MEXICAN STREET FOOD IN MIAMI

The pop-up eatery at Midtown Garden Center serves up fresh and colorful tastes of Mexico by Chef Omar Montero

La Santa Taqueria delivers on its promise to bring out the flavor and the sexiness of authentic Mexican tacos. The Miami pop-up, located at the Midtown Garden Center, is a labor of love for Chef Omar Montero. The new culinary destination pays homage to Chef Omar’s heritage and his childhood in his native Mexico City.

Born in Miami and established in 2017, La Santa Taqueria is Chef Omar’s first personal project after many years working for fine dining restaurants and hotels. Chef Omar’s childhood revolved around the family kitchen while watching his family’s catering business evolve. That early introduction to authentic Mexican cuisine led him to received professional culinary training in Mexico City at University Anahuac (Campus of the renowned CIA and The Cordon Bleu). Chef Omar worked in many prestigious restaurants, resorts and private catering companies in Mexico City, Monterrey & Cancun.

After a bold decision of moving to the States, he gained ample experience in fine dining while working in Florida, Colorado, Minnesota, San Francisco & Napa Valley focusing on high-end boutique hotels. He has been mentored by well-known Chef Louis Pous from Little Palm Island Resort, Asia de Cuba, and had the opportunity to be part of his team at the New York James Beard Awards. Settling in Miami, he joined the culinary team at The Setai. Chef Omar embarked on the opening of La Veinte Deli & Café, sister to Cantina La Veinte in July 2014. In 2016, Chef Omar, along with his partner and friend, Chef Giovanni Sandri, founded Unique Catering Design. Chef Omar has also consulted for Copper29 Bar & Restaurant and worked with Healthy and Happy Cafe, both in Coral Gables.

Chef Omar’s latest enterprise, La Santa Taqueria at the Midtown Garden Center is a perfect nature escape during a lunch break or after work. Chef Omar takes your palate on a journey to the streets of Mexico City. The pop-up embraces and illustrates the brightly colorful and delicious Mexican cuisine with authentic aromas and the freshest of ingredients. An open-air food truck kitchen, wood high top tables, Spanish music and beautiful greenery make this a prime spot for a pleasurable dining experience.

Diners can start off with delicious fresh guacamole and chips, elote, a Mexican street corn grilled and slathered with butter, mayo, chili spice and topped with grated cotija cheese. The menu features tacos of all kinds, including Baja Shrimp tacos with cabbage slaw in a chipotle sauce, Al Pastor tacos, with chunks of fresh pineapple and pork seasoned in a mixture of chilies and for vegetarians, a quinoa, and sweet potato taco.

Chef Omar is currently looking for the perfect location to open a mezcal and Tequila Bar while he continues to helm the kitchen at the pop-up location, delighting us with everyday dishes for the Miami community to enjoy.

Address:

2600 NE 2nd Ave Miami, FL 33137

Hours:

Sunday – Tuesday: 12:00pm-9:00pm

Wednesday & Thursday: 12:00pm-10:00pm

Friday & Saturday: 12:00pm-12:00am

