Lafayette 148 New York is Reimagining Menswear for Resort 2018

For the transitional season, Lafayette 148 New York focused on dressing women for their real lifestyles. The collection introduces boardroom-tococktail staples such as the reconstruction of menswear essentials and holiday cocktail dressing.

This season the design team lead by Chief Creative Officer, Barbara Gast, and Creative Director, Emily Smith, focused on giving her what she needs to replenish her closet. The new collection features menswear-inspired pieces but with femme touches. “The New Jacket” is tailored to perfection with an emphasis on a strong shoulder, making it a means beyond the wear-to-work standard. For the holiday months, we are offering an assortment of contemporary cocktail dresses in stardust blues as well as travel and leisure pieces that are polished casual and packable.

For the start of the new year, there is a new color infusion – green mixed back to heather grey in luxe, relaxed styling. Emily Smith kicks off pre-spring with five different scales of classic black and white gingham. She works the pattern on everything from a flirty summer patchwork dress to a fashion-forward reversible mackintosh coat. Closing out the season is a statement to the brand itself with New York City illustrated prints.

About Lafayette 148 New York

Founded in 1996, Lafayette 148New York is a luxury fashion brand representing a modern woman’s lifestyle with a range that includes coats, dresses, knitwear, leathers, suedes, jewelry and footwear. The brands directional and timeless designs are sought out by sophisticated, confident women looking for exceptional quality, style, fit and versatility. Using the finest globally sourced fabrics, Lafayette 148 New York delivers a combination of craftsmanship with modern, minimal designs. A vertical, integrated approach allows for creative innovation and production flexibility unparalleled in the industry. CEO and Co-Founder, Deirdre Quinn has been recognized with numerous awards, including the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award. She sits on the board of the Fashion Institute of Technology since 2012 and has been an associate member of the Partnership for New York City. In 2007, the company started the nonprofit School of Dreams in Shantou, China, which provides an equal opportunity for quality education to all children of migrant workers.

