LCD Soundsystem Rocks the Knight Center

LCD Soundsystem show at the James L. Knight Center in downtown was highly anticipated because of last years’ cancellation at III Points due to Hurricane Matthew.

LCD Soundsystem began the show with “Oh Baby,” off American Dream, a slow-burning track that built, both testing and rewarding the listeners’ patience. “Call the Police,” another new track, was an unadulterated wall of noise that smoked the crowd out with guitar feedback and a relentless wave of crunching fuzz. Three songs in, appropriately enough during “I Can Change,” it was clear that aside from making a fresh batch of music, Murphy and company had done quite the opposite of change. Even with the layoff that saw him produce an Arcade Fire album and open a wine bar, LCD Soundsystem remains in peak form, uncorrupted by the years away

LCD Soundsystem’s new album AMERICAN DREAM has entered the U.S. chart at #1, with sales of roughly 85,000 in the week since its September 1 release on Columbia Records/DFA.

AMERICAN DREAM’s #1 debut on the Billboard 200 is LCD Soundsystem’s highest ever chart position, its previous peak being the third album This Is Happening reaching #10 in 2010. AMERICAN DREAM’s UK debut at #3 also marks a career high for LCD Soundsystem in that territory.

LCD Soundsystem’s fourth album and its first in seven years, AMERICAN DREAM is available digitally, on vinyl and compact disc via Columbia Records/DFA, with a special cassette edition available exclusively through DFA.

LCD Soundsystem’s extensive world tour resumed September 8 in Europe and begins its next North American run with a sold-out October 17 appearance at The Anthem in Washington DC.

Check lcdsoundsystem.com for further information.

LCD SOUNDSYSTEM

Remaining North American Tour Dates 2017

Dec-02-17 Montreal, QC Place Bell Arena

Dec-03-17 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre

Dec-05-17 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore – SOLD OUT

Dec-06-17 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore – SOLD OUT

Dec-07-17 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore – SOLD OUT

Dec-08-17 Boston, MA Agganis Arena – SOLD OUT

Dec-11-17 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel – SOLD OUT

Dec-12-17 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel – SOLD OUT

Dec-14-17 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel – SOLD OUT

Dec-15-17 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel – SOLD OUT

Dec-17-17 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel – SOLD OUT

Dec-18-17 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel – SOLD OUT

Dec-19-17 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel – SOLD OUT

Dec-21-17 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel – SOLD OUT

Dec-22-17 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel – SOLD OUT

Dec-23-17 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel – SOLD OUT