Leadership Council on Legal Diversity Names Akerman’s Naim Surgeon a 2018 Fellow

Akerman LLP, a top 100 U.S. law firm serving clients across the Americas, today announced litigation partner Naim Surgeon in Miami has been selected to participate in the 2018 Fellows Program of the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity (LCLD). He joins a class of 293 experienced lawyers from around the United States who are committed to fostering diversity within their individual institutions and the profession at large.

Launched in 2009, the LCLD Fellows Program is a highly structured initiative built to increase diversity at the leadership levels of the nation’s most preeminent law firms and corporate legal departments. Over the course of the yearlong program, participants will be challenged to improve their professional brand, build relationships that enhance professional development, participate in corporate learning experiences and sharpen stewardship and leadership skills.

Surgeon maintains a well-rounded federal and state litigation practice in addition to arbitrating disputes before JAMS, the AAA and the ICC. Surgeon’s trial and arbitration experience include prosecuting and defending claims involving class actions, securities and investment-related fraud (including receiverships), general commercial litigation, antitrust, labor and employment, intellectual property matters and higher education litigation. He is a member of various professional organizations, including the American Board of Trial Attorneys and the Wilkie D. Ferguson Bar Association, and last year he earned distinction among the Top 40 Under 40 by The National Black Lawyers. Surgeon received his B.A. from Columbia University and his J.D. from Rutgers University School of Law.

According to LCLD President Robert J. Grey Jr., the LCLD Fellows Program offers participants “a year-long, in-depth program devoted to relationship-building, in-person training, peer-group projects, and extensive contact with LCLD’s top leadership and the best teachers in the business.”

LCLD is a national organization of more than 285 corporate chief legal officers, in-house general counsel and law firm managing partners, who are personally committed to creating a truly diverse legal profession. The LCLD Fellows Program, which has trained more than a thousand mid-career attorneys since 2011, is one of LCLD’s most important initiatives. Other programs include a national mentoring initiative serving more than 2,000 mentors and mentees, a 1L Scholars program involving more than 200 first-year law students, and special programming for members through Continuing Legal Education (CLE) presentations and other platforms. For more information on the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity, please visit www.lcldnet.org.