Leave Your Mark on Miami Beach 

With the City’s Recently Established Adopt-A-Bench Program

Celebrate a wedding anniversary or honor a loved one in a memorable way with the City of Miami Beach’s Adopt-A-Bench Program. The recently launched initiative provides individuals and entities the ability to commemorate family, friends or special events by adopting a bench in a city park – giving longevity to life’s monumental moments.

Choosing amongst the 38 parks located throughout the tropical metropolis, donors have the option to adopt an existing park bench or propose the addition of a new bench in accordance with the park’s aesthetic. Park, bench and plaque options (design, color, material, inscription, etc.) will be provided by Miami Beach Parks and Recreation for the donor’s choosing. The personalized plaque will remain on the bench for a minimum of 10 years.

“Not only is our bench program a wonderful way to memorialize a loved one, but the money generated will pay for park enhancements,” said Miami Beach Commissioner Kristen Rosen Gonzalez. “I look forward to walking around the many parks on this urban-island and seeing a special someone’s name or event inscribed on the benches. It will certainly make for a good read, and I have no doubt that it will be as successful and internationally-renowned as Central Park’s program in New York City.”

Proceeds from the program will fund park beautification efforts, including playgrounds, athletic field and court renovations, the addition of new drinking fountains and parks in the near future.

For more information on the Adopt-A-Bench Program, donors can visit www.adoptabenchmiamibeach.com or contact the Miami Beach Parks and Recreation at 305.673.7730, extension 6579. All donations are tax-deductible.