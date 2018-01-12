Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

Legacy celebrates the 2017 class of the 25 Most Influential and Prominent Black Women in Business and Industry of 2017

TOPICS:

By: Miami Beach Chamber |January 12, 2018

Legacy salutes the region’s most influential and prominent Black women in South Florida.

Legacy salutes the region’s most influential and prominent Black women in South Florida.

 

Prominent and influential Black women are one of South Florida’s most compelling competitive advantages. Legacy Miami and Legacy South Florida are recognizing this powerful group comprised of trailblazing executives, educators, health professionals and organization administrators in its annual 25 Most Influential and Prominent Black Women in Business and Industry issues. This year’s “Black Women” issue will be distributed in the December editions of Legacy Miami (distributed in the Miami Herald) and Legacy South Florida (distributed in the Sun Sentinel), respectively. The listings are also available in a digital version of the magazine’s newsletter. Legacy is hosting a black-tie reception and awards ceremony showcasing the honorees scheduled on Saturday, January 27, 2018. The event starts at noon. Broward County Commissioner Dr. Barbara Sharief will serve as keynote speaker.

“It is encouraging to know that multitudes of Black women are blazing trails throughout South Florida,” said Russell Motley, the publication’s editor-in-chief. “One common thread I’ve observed among Legacy’s latest honorees is their humility, positive energy, ability to network, share ideals and, just as importantly, laugh and enjoy themselves.”

image1

The honorees were nominated by community members and vetted by a selection committee based on their professional and philanthropic contributions. The class of 2017 includes Bahamas Deputy Consul General Sandra Carey; Miami-Dade County Attorney Cynthia Johnson-Stacks, NewME Accelerator CEO Angela Benton, 99 Jamz personality Shelby Rushin, WPLG-TV meteorologist Betty Davis, Assistant US Attorney Miesha Shonta Darrough and a host of impressive professionals. The January reception will salute them along with magazines’ “Top Black Educators of 2017.”

“Let’s congratulate them, encourage them and hold them accountable for inspiring Legacy Miami’s next generation of Influential and Prominent Black Women in Business and Industry,” Motley continued.

 

The details are as follows:

Who:      Legacy Miami and Legacy South Florida

What:     Reception Honoring the Miami’s and South Florida’s 25 Most Influential and Prominent Black Women in Business and Industry for 2017 along with The Top Black Educators of 2017

When:    Saturday, January 27, 2018, noon to 3 p.m.

Where:   500 East Broward Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33394

Attire:     Business

Price:      $100 (Payment http://squ.re/2nwW6OK)

 

 

The Miami honorees are:

  1. Diane Amado-Tate,MSN, MS, RN,Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer, Doctors Hospital/ Baptist Health South Florida
  2. Kim Bankhead, MBA, Chief Financial Officer, The Family Christian Association of America
  3. Angela Benton, Founder/CEO, NewME Accelerator
  4. Carolyn Bermudez, VP of Operations, Florida City Gas
  5. Miko Branch, CEO, Miss Jessie’s, LLC
  6. Hope Buchanan, Marketing/Event Management, The Trayvon Martin Foundation
  7. Sandra Carey, Deputy Consul General, Bahamas Consul General
  8. DeAnne Connolly Graham, President, ROI Media Consultants
  9. Sheila Donaldson, Founder & CEO, Nudz
  10. Françoise Elizée, Founder & Creative Director, Françoise Elizée Collections & Haiti Rediscovered
  11. Florence Greer, MPA, MPH, Public Health Practicum Coordinator/Faculty, Florida International University
  12. Julie Harris Nelson, Esq., Lawyer and Firm Partner, ROIG Lawyers
  13. Nadege Henry, Vice President, Bank of America Merrill Lynch
  14. TishawaW
    . Howard, Investment Adviser Representative, Prime America/Harvest Success Solutions
  15. Hutchinson Paula, Dentist/ Proprietor, Paula E. Hutchinson, DDS, Inc./ Hutchinson Dental
  16. Shirlene Ingraham, CEO, Jackson Soul Food
  17. Beverly James. Vice President/Finance and Operations, Miami-Dade Chamber of Commerce
  18. Cynthia Johnson-Stacks, J.D., Attorney, Miami-Dade County Attorney’s Office
  19. Holly Moreau, PharmD, Director of Pharmacy, Prestige Health Choice
  20. JoMarie Payton, Actress/Singer/Producer/Activist,Hannma Productions
  21. Melba Pearson, Deputy Director, ACLU of Florida
  22. Tamara Phillippeaux, TV Producer, Island TV
  23. Adrian Rogers, Principal, Liberty City Elementary School
  24. Kerry-Ann Royes, MBA, CEO, YWCA of Greater Miami-Dade
  25. Nikisha Williams, Chief Operating Officer, Opa-locka Community Development Corporation

    The South Florida honorees are:

  26. Denise Albritton, President/Owner, BUS ONE, LLC
  27. Miya Burt-Stewart, Ph.D., Managing Partner, M.D. Stewart & Associates,
  28. Kimm Campbell, Director, Broward County Human Services Department
  29. Sheila Chamberlain, J.D., Aviator (Pilot) and Aviation/Aerospace Hall of Famer and Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals/Tuskegee Airmen, Incorporated
  30. Tracy Clark, Chief Public Information Officer, Broward County Public Schools
  31. Sabrena
    Cooper, Social Worker, Palm Beach County, Division of Senior Service
  32. Miesha Shonta Darrough, J.D., Assistant United States Attorney, United States Attorney’s Office- Southern District of Florida
  33. Betty Davis, Chief Meteorologist, WPLG TV
  34. Latonja Eppinger, Chief Information Officer, Smart Gal Productions
  35. Charli Flanders, Founder, Cupcake Galleria Dessert Shoppe
  36. Natosha
    Gonzales, Owner, Southern Spice Franchising
  37. Maxine Hamilton, M.D., Internal Medicine Physician, Tenet Florida Physician Services
  38. Anjanette Hanna, President and Chief Operating Officer, Seacrest Services
  39. Michelle Hollinger, Publisher, The Sisterhood
  40. Simone Kelly, Author and Coach, Own Your Power Communications
  41. Shenetria Moore, Owner, SHE Holdings, LLC
  42. Dorothy Nelson, Teacher, Bethlehem Preschool and Junior Academy
  43. Andrea Pelt-Thornton, IT Business Solutions Group Manager., NextEra Energy / Florida Power and Light
  44. Kasandra L. Phillips, Circuit Director, 17th Circuit, Guardian ad Litem Program
  45. Michaelle Pope, Executive Director, Student Support Initiatives, Broward County Public Schools
  46. Rhonda Rogers, Executive Director, Lake Worth West Resident Planning Group
  47. Shelby Rushin, Media Personality, Cox MediaGroup-99Jamz
  48. Ann Marie Sorrell, MBA, CEO, The Mosaic Group
  49. Tina Teague, President/CEO, Tina Teague Insurance Agency,
  50. Victoria Worship, Territory Manager, Syneron Candela

 

 

Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business

Click Here
Print Friendly

Be the first to comment on "Legacy celebrates the 2017 class of the 25 Most Influential and Prominent Black Women in Business and Industry of 2017"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*