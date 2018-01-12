Legacy celebrates the 2017 class of the 25 Most Influential and Prominent Black Women in Business and Industry of 2017

Prominent and influential Black women are one of South Florida’s most compelling competitive advantages. Legacy Miami and Legacy South Florida are recognizing this powerful group comprised of trailblazing executives, educators, health professionals and organization administrators in its annual 25 Most Influential and Prominent Black Women in Business and Industry issues. This year’s “Black Women” issue will be distributed in the December editions of Legacy Miami (distributed in the Miami Herald) and Legacy South Florida (distributed in the Sun Sentinel), respectively. The listings are also available in a digital version of the magazine’s newsletter. Legacy is hosting a black-tie reception and awards ceremony showcasing the honorees scheduled on Saturday, January 27, 2018. The event starts at noon. Broward County Commissioner Dr. Barbara Sharief will serve as keynote speaker.

“It is encouraging to know that multitudes of Black women are blazing trails throughout South Florida,” said Russell Motley, the publication’s editor-in-chief. “One common thread I’ve observed among Legacy’s latest honorees is their humility, positive energy, ability to network, share ideals and, just as importantly, laugh and enjoy themselves.”

The honorees were nominated by community members and vetted by a selection committee based on their professional and philanthropic contributions. The class of 2017 includes Bahamas Deputy Consul General Sandra Carey; Miami-Dade County Attorney Cynthia Johnson-Stacks, NewME Accelerator CEO Angela Benton, 99 Jamz personality Shelby Rushin, WPLG-TV meteorologist Betty Davis, Assistant US Attorney Miesha Shonta Darrough and a host of impressive professionals. The January reception will salute them along with magazines’ “Top Black Educators of 2017.”

“Let’s congratulate them, encourage them and hold them accountable for inspiring Legacy Miami’s next generation of Influential and Prominent Black Women in Business and Industry,” Motley continued.

The details are as follows:

Who: Legacy Miami and Legacy South Florida

What: Reception Honoring the Miami’s and South Florida’s 25 Most Influential and Prominent Black Women in Business and Industry for 2017 along with The Top Black Educators of 2017

When: Saturday, January 27, 2018, noon to 3 p.m.

Where: 500 East Broward Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33394

Attire: Business

Price: $100 (Payment http://squ.re/2nwW6OK)

The Miami honorees are:

Diane Amado-Tate,MSN, MS, RN,Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer, Doctors Hospital/ Baptist Health South Florida Kim Bankhead, MBA, Chief Financial Officer, The Family Christian Association of America Angela Benton, Founder/CEO, NewME Accelerator Carolyn Bermudez, VP of Operations, Florida City Gas Miko Branch, CEO, Miss Jessie’s, LLC Hope Buchanan, Marketing/Event Management, The Trayvon Martin Foundation Sandra Carey, Deputy Consul General, Bahamas Consul General DeAnne Connolly Graham, President, ROI Media Consultants Sheila Donaldson, Founder & CEO, Nudz Françoise Elizée, Founder & Creative Director, Françoise Elizée Collections & Haiti Rediscovered Florence Greer, MPA, MPH, Public Health Practicum Coordinator/Faculty, Florida International University Julie Harris Nelson, Esq., Lawyer and Firm Partner, ROIG Lawyers Nadege Henry, Vice President, Bank of America Merrill Lynch TishawaW

. Howard, Investment Adviser Representative, Prime America/Harvest Success Solutions Hutchinson Paula, Dentist/ Proprietor, Paula E. Hutchinson, DDS, Inc./ Hutchinson Dental Shirlene Ingraham, CEO, Jackson Soul Food Beverly James. Vice President/Finance and Operations, Miami-Dade Chamber of Commerce Cynthia Johnson-Stacks, J.D., Attorney, Miami-Dade County Attorney’s Office Holly Moreau, PharmD, Director of Pharmacy, Prestige Health Choice JoMarie Payton, Actress/Singer/Producer/Activist,Hannma Productions Melba Pearson, Deputy Director, ACLU of Florida Tamara Phillippeaux, TV Producer, Island TV Adrian Rogers, Principal, Liberty City Elementary School Kerry-Ann Royes, MBA, CEO, YWCA of Greater Miami-Dade Nikisha Williams, Chief Operating Officer, Opa-locka Community Development Corporation The South Florida honorees are: Denise Albritton, President/Owner, BUS ONE, LLC Miya Burt-Stewart, Ph.D., Managing Partner, M.D. Stewart & Associates, Kimm Campbell, Director, Broward County Human Services Department Sheila Chamberlain, J.D., Aviator (Pilot) and Aviation/Aerospace Hall of Famer and Organization of Black Aerospace Professionals/Tuskegee Airmen, Incorporated Tracy Clark, Chief Public Information Officer, Broward County Public Schools Sabrena

Cooper, Social Worker, Palm Beach County, Division of Senior Service Miesha Shonta Darrough, J.D., Assistant United States Attorney, United States Attorney’s Office- Southern District of Florida Betty Davis, Chief Meteorologist, WPLG TV Latonja Eppinger, Chief Information Officer, Smart Gal Productions Charli Flanders, Founder, Cupcake Galleria Dessert Shoppe Natosha

Gonzales, Owner, Southern Spice Franchising Maxine Hamilton, M.D., Internal Medicine Physician, Tenet Florida Physician Services Anjanette Hanna, President and Chief Operating Officer, Seacrest Services Michelle Hollinger, Publisher, The Sisterhood Simone Kelly, Author and Coach, Own Your Power Communications Shenetria Moore, Owner, SHE Holdings, LLC Dorothy Nelson, Teacher, Bethlehem Preschool and Junior Academy Andrea Pelt-Thornton, IT Business Solutions Group Manager., NextEra Energy / Florida Power and Light Kasandra L. Phillips, Circuit Director, 17th Circuit, Guardian ad Litem Program Michaelle Pope, Executive Director, Student Support Initiatives, Broward County Public Schools Rhonda Rogers, Executive Director, Lake Worth West Resident Planning Group Shelby Rushin, Media Personality, Cox MediaGroup-99Jamz Ann Marie Sorrell, MBA, CEO, The Mosaic Group Tina Teague, President/CEO, Tina Teague Insurance Agency, Victoria Worship, Territory Manager, Syneron Candela