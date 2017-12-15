LET’S DO LUNCH!

ETARU Hallandale Adds Lunch Service on Thursdays and Fridays

Effective immediately, ETARU Hallandale the spectacular, new oceanfront restaurant on Hallandale Beach featuring contemporary Japanese Robatayaki cuisine, is expanding its hours to include lunch service on Thursdays and Fridays in the second level dining room and ocean terrace. The restaurant continues to offer lunch on Saturdays and Sunday brunch. The Beach Bar, which is open seven days a week at street/beach level from 10 AM to 6 PM will continue to serve its casual beachside menu of salads, sandwiches and late breakfast items.

ETARU, has garnered critical acclaim as one of the best new restaurants to open in South Florida in 2017 from media outlets including Thrillist, Sun Sentinel, Haute Living, Florida Trend and Miami Magazine. A lunch menu worth lingering over, the a la carte menu is a hybrid of the dishes served daily at the Beach Bar as well as popular items from the dinner menu.

Diners can choose to sit in the modern dining room and watch the chefs prepare their lunch at the open robata kitchen, or enjoy the glorious South Florida weather on the gorgeous oceanfront terrace. Dishes that have become signatures from the dinner menu including black kampachi sashimi with yuzu truffle dressing, tuna tartar with scallions, wasabi and Osetra caviar as well as Robata selections like tiger prawns with arima sansho and garlic lamb cutlets with Korean spices are all now available for lunch. In the mood for something more casual? A full complement of salads and sandwiches, including the spicy mixed sashimi salad, tuna avocado poke and the one of a kind ETARU burger – with tofu cheese, tomato onion and Korean ketchup – are also on offer.

ETARU is located at 111 South Surf Road in Hallandale Beach. The restaurant is open for dinner daily, lunch Thursday through Saturday and Sunday brunch. Self-parking is available from 11:30AM to 7PM, valet from 11:30AM until late Thursday – Sunday and at 5 PM Monday through Wednesday. Sunday brunch hours are 12:30PM until 4PM. Telephone: (954) 271-3222; Website: www.etarurestaurant.us

A second location will open in 2018 at Icon Las Olas at 500 East Las Olas Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale.