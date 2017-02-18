At the Chamber’s annual meeting in October, I spoke about our organization playing a greater role in the comm u n i t y ’ s changes, now and in the future.

The Chamber is a team of powerful community leaders with whom I want to engage and create even stronger relationships. This will help to attract greater participation to the Chamber.

Our three Vice Chairs, Madeleine Romanello, Joshua Levy and Robin Jacobs, have reached out to local business associations and have been active participants in their meetings. They have invited leadership from those associations to attend our Board meetings. We have established new committees and forums that will engage leadership and government in our city, to help facilitate the decision making process. The Chamber will continue to be a bridge between the business community and our city government, and will work hard to build meaningful and cooperative relationships that benefit all of us.

To continue this effort, last month I assigned Vice Chairs to attend the following organizations’ meetings: the Lincoln Road Business Improvement District, the Ocean Drive Business Association, and the Washington Avenue Business Association. In addition, through the efforts of the Vice Chairs, they helped create the 41st Street Business Association.

We are pleased to report that more than 50 business owners attended the recent meeting of the 41st Street Business Association along with City Manager Jimmy Morales, who, along with various members of his staff, engaged in meaningful discussions on issues affecting the area with a promise to work on addressing many of their concerns. Business owners were grateful for the Chamber’s support of this initiative. The Chamber is honored to be the voice of the business community.

All the best, Wayne Pathman

Pathman Lewis