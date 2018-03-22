Letter From The Chairman

The Chamber will be hosting its annual City National Bank Better Beach Awards, which honors the very best in Miami Beach real estate next month. The nomination deadline is March 23 and I encourage you to nominate projects or individuals that are helping to improve our community at www.miamibeachchamber.com. The program honors exciting historic preservation developments, innovative designs, creative marketing campaigns, green initiatives as well as individuals leading community enrichment projects. I’d like to thank the Real Estate Council Co-Chairs Susan Askew (RE:MiamiBeach) and Seth Feuer (COMPASS) as well as the event subcommittee members Jamie Maniscalco (KEYES Commercial), Scot

Diffenderfer (COMPASS), Jordan Kramer (COMPASS) and Mirielle Enlow (Keller Williams) for their leadership.

Last year, some of our award recipients were the New Tropic, Sabrina Cohen, FIU’s Urban Studio, the Oceanside Hotel, The CLEO Institute and The Betsy South Beach. The winners of

this program are recognized on Friday, April 20 at the Faena Forum and I encourage you to purchase a ticket or table to attend the event.

Additionally, I’d like to report on a meeting I had with the City of Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber, DJ Irie and Chamber President Jerry Libbin about education initiatives. The Chamber will support the Mayor’s initiative to improve Miami Beach’s educational system specifically by making sure that enrichment programs are developed in each of our public schools. The Irie Foundation, started by DJ Irie, which seeks to empower at-risk- youth through cultural experiences and enrichment programs, will be assisting the City of Miami Beach in the development of these cultural programs. We are excited about this collaboration and the results of this ongoing partnership between all parties.

If you have any questions about the City National Bank Better Beach awards or would like to attend, please call the Chamber at 305-674-1300.

Best,

Wayne Pathman

Pathman Lewis, LLP