Letter From The President

Are you ready for the big leagues? The Chamber is! We are excited to announce that our 96th Annual Gala and Silent Auction will be on Saturday, June 2 and will honor our beloved Sports Teams’ charitable organizations, which include the Florida Panthers Foundation, Miami Dolphins Foundation, the Marlins Foundation and the Miami Heat Charitable Fund, for their distinguished service. Additionally, we will be honoring President of Miami Dade College Dr. Eduardo J. Padron as the Leonard A. “Doc” Baker

Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, which will be presented by City National Bank.

The host of NBC 6 in The Mix, Johanna Gomez and I will be the co-masters of ceremony for the event. More than 800 people will gather at the Loews Miami Beach for our signature event that helps to raise money for the Miami Beach Chamber Education Foundation, which supports and boosts awareness for public education in Miami Beach. Meet some of your favorite South Florida celebrities and dance the night away with a great live band and a surprise celebrity DJ. This sports-inspired fete will surely be a winner and we hope you won’t miss it!

I’d like to thank our Gala Chair Jessica Fuentes Victor and Gala Vice Chairs Kendall Fedele and Rachel Wiesen for their leadership and guidance in the planning process.

Finally, I want to congratulate the Champions of Business Award recipients, Sandor Scher of Ocean Terrace Holdings who received the Champion of Business Award; Robin Jacobs of Miami Beach Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery who was honored with the James McDonnell Outstanding Board of Governor Award; Jeff Greene from 84 West Events who received the Small Business of the Year Award; and Sally Drinkhouse along with Nicole Pritchett of Drinkhouse Fire & Ice who were awarded with the Women in Business Award. I’d like to thank the W South Beach for hosting us at Wall Nightclub and former City of Miami Beach Mayor Neisen Kasdin for moderating a thought-provoking conversation with Sandor about his leadership.

If you would like more information about the Gala and/or would like to contribute items to the auction, please call the Chamber at 305-674-1300.

All the best,

Jerry Libbin

Miami Beach Chamber President