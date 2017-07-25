Letter from the President – July 2017

The Chamber recently started “Chamber Active”, a series of monthly interactive and experiential networking events that has been a great success. These special activities are a great way to meet new contacts in a fun and exciting way. We kicked off the series a few months ago with a sunset paddle, with iPaddle Miami, which was a great success. Guests were able to relax and unwind from a stressful work week by enjoying a calming paddle ride in the bay.

A few weeks ago, we hosted a sold-out ride with Soul Cycle, the indoor cycling studio that has taken the world of fitness by storm with soulful bike rides. After the class, guests were treated with a complimentary hair –braiding session provided by Dry Bar and healthy juices by Plnthouse. The class was such a hit there was a waiting list and we will be hosting another class very soon!

On August 8, we will be hosting a Lincoln Road Crawl with the Lincoln Road BID. Guests will enjoy interactive networking experiences at stores, restaurants and art galleries. A few participants include Segafredo, the Dog Bar, Nespresso and Nike, Starting at the COMPASS real estate office, the crawl-ers will be placed into groups and enjoy a crafted itinerary full of surprises. Guests will be able to enter a social media contest and the winner will enjoy a special grand prize. This will be a great opportunity for locals to learn more about the future development of Lincoln Road, visit places they’ve never been and establish relationships with the local business community.

Additionally, in the Fall will be holding a special class at the Miami Beach’s famed South Beach Boxing, hosting a Wynwood Crawl, with the Wynwood BID, and a special meditation at Innergy.

For more information on these events or if you would like to host an interactive experience, contact the Chamber at 305-674-1300.

Best,

Jerry Libbin

Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce