LOCAL ENTREPRENEURS AND VETERINARIAN DEBUT COMPREHENSIVE AT HOME PET CARE IN SOUTH FLORIDA WITH FETCHMYVET.COM

The house call is back! Started by a group of local entrepreneurs along with veterinarian, Dr. Michael Sanwald, FetchMyVet.com is now taking the hassle out of pet care by providing at-home veterinary services for those in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach.

Years ago, having a doctor visit the home was commonplace. In the mid-nineties, that concept was elevated into what is now known as “concierge medicine” – patients seeing their physicians whenever and wherever they choose. Chief Veterinary Officer, Dr. Sanwald realized there was the same demand for this type of medical care for pets.

“With Instacart, Uber Eats and Amazon, the need to leave home to take care of essential errands is becoming less necessary, so why should a trip to the vet be any different?” insists Dr. Sanwald.

It’s debatable who dislikes going to the vet more – the pet or pet parent. With Fetch My Vet, pet parents can avoid traveling to the vet, only to spend the day in a waiting room with several other anxious clients, and pets can have all their medical needs taken care of in the home with a lot less stress.

The single biggest advantage of a Fetch My Vet house call is not convenience or less stress, however, its the one-on-one time spent with the veterinarian. In a traditional animal clinic, veterinarians often see more than 20 patients a day, allowing little time to engage in substantial dialogue with pet parents.

“A Fetch My Vet appointment typically lasts about 45 minutes,” explains Dr. Sanwald. “And each veterinarian is assisted by an experienced veterinary technician. That allows the doctor to spend quality time with the pet parent to offer health, nutritional and behavioral guidance.”

Fetch My Vet provides an array of basic services such as examinations and evaluations, vaccinations and medications. Fetch My Vet also writes travel certificates, provides microchipping, nail clipping, anal gland treatments and performs other non-invasive procedures all while offering pet parents peace of mind and the comfort of avoiding a visit to the clinic.

Though most patients are dogs and cats, Fetch My Vet’s licensed veterinarians are aptly skilled in handling a wide variety of domestic animals including birds, reptiles, and other mammals such as rabbits, hamsters, gerbils, guinea pigs and hedgehogs. For clients who have several pets in the home, Fetch My Vet can treat them all in one visit.

Though no one likes to ponder the day when it is time to say goodbye, every pet parent must make many difficult decisions when a pet is terminally ill or in final decline. Fetch My Vet’s compassionate end of life care ensures that each pet’s final moments are spent in peace and comfort in the familiar surroundings of their own home with their loved ones.

Fetch my Vet allows pet parents to select an appointment day, time, service package and veterinarian – all online. Following treatment, pet parents can access their pet’s medical report card, lab test results and important records through a secure web-based client portal.

Headquartered in South Florida, and with plans to expand nationally, Fetch My Vet has quickly made a name for itself through participation in pet-related charitable events throughout the community. For 2018, Fetch My Vet is proud to be the title sponsor of the South Beach Wine & Food Festival’s ‘Yappy Hour with Katie Lee.’ A portion of all money raised from that annual event is donated to animal welfare organizations.

More About FetchMyVet.com

Care is only a click away with Fetch My Vet, which aims to take the hassle out of pet care by providing at-home veterinary services to pets and their parents can Stay Healthy, Stay Happy, & Stay Home. To book services or check availability in South Florida, call 855-5GETVET (855-543-8838 or visit www.FetchmyVet.com.

More About Fetch My Vet’s Chief Veterinary Officer

Dr. Michael Sanwald received his Bachelor of Science from the University of Findlay, his Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine from The Ohio State University and his MBA from St. George’s University. He has been a veterinarian for 15 years, and his areas of expertise include dermatology, small animal medicine, avian and exotic pets and animal behavior. He and his family are the proud parents of Judge the cat.