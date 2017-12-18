Local Resident and Entrepreneur Timothy Sykes Surprises Kids at Boys & Girls Club Miami-dade With Toys and $25,000 Check Donation

Local Miami Beach resident Timothy Sykes put a smile on 200 kids’ faces at the Boys & Girls Club of Miami-Dade when he surprised them with bundles of gifts and a $25,000 donation to support the center’s after school programs. Dressed in a blue “Hanukkah Harry” costume to represent his own religious character, Sykes greeted the kids and gave them each a special toy to celebrate the holiday season. This is the second year Sykes has given back to the Boys & Girls Club during the holiday season.

“It’s a great day when you can see the smile on the kids’ faces and the excitement that one toy can bring to them,” said Ronny Vera, Unit Director of Boys & Girls Club of Miami-Dade. “I know they are going to remember this day for a long time to come.”

“For me, the holidays are about giving back. I work with a lot of charities around the world year-round, but it’s also important to support your local community, especially during the holiday season when it’s difficult for a lot of families to be able to afford gifts for their children. The look on these kids’ faces is heartwarming,” said Sykes. “I am honored to support Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade and all of the great work they do to support our youth.”

About Timothy Sykes

Timothy Sykes is a self-made millionaire whose success story is well known for turning his $12,415 Bar Mitzvah money into $1.65 million by the age of 22. Today, Sykes works as a financial activist and educator, sharing his trading strategies with more than 6,000 students in 70 countries.

Sykes is also a devoted philanthropist whose work is dedicated to providing and improving education opportunities to people living in third-world countries. To date, he has donated nearly $2 million, which has helped build schools in Cambodia, Bali, Laos, Ghana, Thailand and Nepal. Sykes has also worked with Make A Wish Foundation, The Boys and Girls Club and many other non-profit organizations big and small that help to improve lives domestically.

Sykes starred in the reality TV show “Wall Street Warriors” and most recently appeared on Bravo’s “Below Deck.” His success story has been featured on The Steve Harvey Show, FOX News and many other print publications.

