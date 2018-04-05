LOUIS XIII Cognac Presents “100 Years” – The Song You’ll Only Hear #IfWeCare – by Pharrell Williams in Miami

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

This past November, LOUIS XIII launched a special project to raise awareness for global warming, and premiered a unique musical composition titled “100 Years” – The Song We’ll Only Hear If We Care in Shanghai. The song was recorded on a clay disc and stored in a state-of-the-art safe that is only destructible if submerged in water. The plan is to release the song in full in 2117, however, if sea levels continue to rise at such an alarming rate due to climate change, scientists project that in 100 years a significant portion of the world’s land will be underwater – which means the record will dissolve, and the song will be lost forever. This initiative was the catalyst for a number of regional events that will benefit local environmental charities taking place in multiple cities across the first half of 2018, Miami being the second stop.

On Wednesday, March 28th, LOUIS XIII Cognac continued their U.S. tour of the special project with an exclusive VIP event in Miami Beach at The Temple House in support of Phillip and Patricia Frost Science Museum’s Museum Volunteers for the Environment (MUVE) Initiative. Ludovic Du Plessis, Global Executive Director, LOUIS XIII, Valerie Loh, Senior Vice President, LOUIS XIII, Justin Meade, Global Marketing Manager, LOUIS XIII, and Steele Cooper, Vice President of Sales, LOUIS XIII, joined hosts Jennifer & Gabriel Montoya to celebrate with over 180 VIP attendees. The hosts invited guests including NBA legend Scotty Pippen, actor Carlos Ponce, David & Taja Cone, Judge Brownyn Miller, Alan & Ruth Zelcer, Kamal Hotchandani, Claudine DeNiro, Lesli Brown, Love & Hip Hop Miami stars Michelle Pooch, Malik Williams & Prince; John & Alyssa Jansheski, Judi Piggot, Lord James Bergman, Barry & Missy Skolnick and other Miami socials to learn more about the initiative.

Guests were invited to experience an immersive 360° degree showcase to discover the innovative project from the global launch dedicated to raise environmental awareness. The allure of the 360° experience was enhanced throughout the night as attendees explored a gallery wall that showcased additional details about the project with behind-the-scenes images, exclusive video content, and more. Located directly in front of the gallery wall were three rings of glowing light, each representing a part of the LOUIS XIII story and “100 Years” in gradient hues from light to rich gold, alluding to the aging process that brings the liquid to maturity. As guests approached the glowing rings, the light would dim and content came alive on one of the three screens on the gallery wall, changing from a still image to playing video content about the project. Following the impactful 360° experience, guests raised their glasses to toast to 100 Years and to Think A Century Ahead as they were led through a special LOUIS XIII tasting led by Steele Cooper, Vice President of Sales for LOUIS XIII.

Influential DJ Guillaume Viau spun a diverse variety upbeat tracks throughout the evening. Various specialty cocktails were served and enjoyed throughout the evening, The Sidecar, The Botanist Gin & Tonic, and a classic Old-Fashioned – along with an assortment of rich hors d’oeuvres including Petit Filet Mignon, Hamachi Tiradito, Goat Cheese parcels and Butternut Squash. Additionally, guests had the opportunity to interact with a custom “100 Years” and LOUIS XIII-branded photo booth to capture their memorable moments from the evening.