LURE FISHBAR MIAMI BEACH WELCOMES NEW EXECUTIVE SUSHI CHEF

Seafood and sushi hotspot, Lure Fishbar welcomes newly appointed Executive Sushi Chef Kiichi Okabe to the award-winning culinary team. Joining Chef/Partner Josh Capon, Okabe brings more than three decades of experience to the highly-celebrated restaurant.

The Japan native began his career in Ebisu, Tokyo, a cultural district renowned for its high concentration of restaurants, cafés, gastropubs, ramen shops, and bars. An ambitious student, Okabe developed a passion for food on a global scale and sought to learn international techniques that would later become part of his culinary repertoire. Okabe’s culinary voyage has lead him all over the world, from Hawaii, Los Angeles and Las Vegas to as far as Dubai, where Okabe served as the head chef of the award-winning OKKU in the five-star H Hotel. Prior to that, Okabe was at Sushi Roku in the illustrious Forum Shops at Caesars Palace Las Vegas, and most recently served as the Executive Sushi Chef of Kuro at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

At Lure Fishbar, Okabe will incorporate his signature style to the restaurant’s already compelling and robust sushi offering. Each dish will be meticulously prepared and inspired by Okabe’s global travels and passion for Japanese delicacies. Lure’s expansive sushi program features a robust raw bar, towering shellfish platters and selections of Nigiri and Sashimi including fresh Big Eye Tuna, Fluke, and Eel; Dressed Nigiri such as Torched Salmon Belly and Salmon with Truffle Crème; and Specialty Rolls including house favorites – Yellowtail Jalapeño Roll with spicy yellowtail topped with sliced jalapenos; and a take on the traditional Rainbow Roll with Tuna, Salmon, Hamachi, Shrimp, Crab, avocado and cucumber.

Lure Fishbar is located in the historic St. Moritz building at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel – 1601 Collins Avenue. Valet parking is available.