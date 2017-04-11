Wine Spectator’s Grand Tour is an unforgettable wine tasting experience that features more than 240 of the world’s finest wineries pouring their best bottles. Sample exquisite wines from across the world and discover new favorites—all while staying right in Miami Beach.

Who: Meet and mingle with top winemakers and estate owners from around the globe.

Where: Fontainebleau, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, FL

When: Friday, May 12, 2017, from 7-10 PM

Program Highlights:

All wines have been rated 90 points or higher by Wine Spectator.

Enjoy a delicious buffet to complement your evening.

All attendees will receive a souvenir Riedel® tasting glass.

Tickets: Tickets are $225 per person; after April 15, they become $295. Purchase here.

A portion of net proceeds from the event benefits the Wine Spectator Scholarship Foundation, which supports scholarships and grants to students pursuing careers in the wine industry.



About Wine Spectator

Wine Spectator is the world’s leading authority on wine. Anchored by Wine Spectator magazine, a print publication that reaches more than 3 million readers worldwide, the brand also encompasses the Web’s most comprehensive wine site, mobile platforms and a series of signature events. Wine Spectator examines the world of wine from the vineyard to the table, exploring wine’s role in contemporary culture and delivering expert reviews of more than 18,000 wines each year. Parent company M. Shanken Comm., Inc., also publishes Cigar Aficionado, Whisky Advocate, Market Watch, Shanken News Daily and Shanken’s Impact Newsletter.