MARGAUX’S MIRACLE FOUNDATION HOSTS FUNDRAISER LUNCHEON WITH DAN ABRAMS TO BENEFIT PEDIATRIC CANCER RESEARCH

All Proceeds of the Local Nonprofit Luncheon Go to Margaux Renee Grossman Research Fund at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center

The South Florida community honored Margaux Grossman and all victims of Ewing’s sarcoma at the Margaux’s Miracle Foundation (MMF) annual fundraising luncheon.

Margaux Renee Grossman never complained, even during the most painful stages of her deadly battle with Ewing’s sarcoma, a rare bone cancer that strikes mostly children. Her courage, positive attitude and kindness left a lasting impression on her friends and family, who formed “Margaux’s Miracle Foundation” one month after her death at the age of 15. Margaux’s Miracle is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that lives on in her name, dedicated to preserving her spirit through acts of service to the community and raising funds for cancer research at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center.

Dan Abrams, author and ABC Network’s chief legal affairs anchor, discusses his book as the keynote speaker, “Man Down,” at the luncheon on Monday, March 5, 2018, at Jungle Island in Miami. All proceeds from ticket sales were donated to the Margaux Renee Grossman Research Fund at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center.