Marketing Consultant Holds Conference For Business Women

Conference seeks to help females of color build their business brand
Story Provided By: The Miami Times
The Flourish Media Conference will take place Feb. 16 and 17 at FIU’s South Campus – Graham Center, 11200 SW 8th St.
The conference attracts business women across sectors and provides an open and supportive platform for sharing, learning, as well as making valuable connections. This two-day meeting is filled with interactive workshops and panel discussions.
Keynote speakers include radio personality Felisha Monet of WEDR-99 JAMZ and Talia Oliver, editor of The Shade Room, credited with changing the landscape of journalism for its ability to draw in eight million social followers and reach 94 million viewers.
The founder of the conference is Vivian Olodun, a marketing consultant and owner of vivianolodun.com, a boutique marketing firm that works with companies representing multi-billion dollar brands.
Olodun recently shared her thoughts with The Miami Times about women of color in business, and how she hopes the conference will help them grown their brand.
Q: What essential start-up or entrepreneurial philosophies do you have adhered to or believe in?
Answer: I tell myself and other aspiring entrepreneurs that our dreams are our responsibilities. It is up to me to show up for my business every day. It is up to me to help other people see the vision. It is not up to me to have all the answers, lol. Look for help and ask for support when you need it. Growth happens in collaboration.
Q. What advice do you have for aspiring young women entrepreneurs?
A. My advice for aspiring young women entrepreneurs is to start today! You don’t need to know everything in the beginning. Being a business owner is a learning experience. You will never stop learning new ways to improve your journey. Don’t let “analysis paralysis” keep you from becoming that go-to women-leader in your industry.
Q. How do you maintain a work-life balance?
A. I have an amazing support system at home. My loved ones are a demanding bunch, and they don’t hesitate to let me know when it’s time to unplug and be with them. It is helpful that I am also an early riser. Most days, I am awake by 5:30 a.m. I like to get the heavy lifting in my business done by 10:30 a.m. It’s much easier to relax in the afternoon and evenings when I know urgent items are under control.
Q. After all this success what do you struggle with now?
A. My primary concern is quality, automation, and replication. I believe to sustain a successful business over time, that business needs to have a quality product. As a marketing consultant, my products are my clients. Their success is my success. As they grow, there are more demands on my team. I want every client that we work with to thrive. I am actively looking for ways to bring on new talent and automate what we do so well so that more small businesses have a roadmap to follow. That’s why I am very excited about our partnership with OWLMO, a tech tool every attendee will get free access to at the conference.
Q. Why do you think its so important to attend a conference like Flourish Media Conference?
A. Miami was just named one of the best places for entrepreneurship, but South Florida is still one of the areas with the most significant wage gap for women. Women receive a pathetic portion of business investments for startups. VIP attendees have the opportunity to pitch their businesses “Shark Tank” style to willing funders. This isn’t a competition; this is a true opportunity to hear feedback from investors in real-time. Maxeme Tuchman, CEO and Co-Founder of Caribu, Inc is moderating a panel, “Injecting Tech Into Your business.”
Q. Do you have any advice on making successful connections at the Flourish Media Conference?
A. My advice is to come with an open mind and business cards. 78 women attended the Flourish Media Conference last year. Many of those ladies are currently doing business with each other today. Lyanis Diaz, CEO of Majority Marketplace, and a graduate of StartUP FIU & WIN Lab will be on location in the Flourish Lounge exposing attendees to local women-owned brands.
