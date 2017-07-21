Get prepared to forget everything you know about Marlene Dietrich through two special events on August 28th and 29th, 2017, with the support of the French Embassy’s Cultural Services.

Written by and starring Cyrielle Clair and Gérard Chambre, MARLENE IS BACK is a theatre play produced by French fashion designer Pierre Cardin who also conceived the costumes of the show.

In this portrait, Marlene Dietrich, one of the most fascinating actresses and singers of the 20th century, is revealed to the public. Behind the mask was hiding an inventive soul, a sensitive heart, a creative mind, dominated by a strong sense of rigor and discipline. This fragile and radiant beauty lived as a free woman, tasting the savors of love but always mastering her desires. She shined like a dazzling star across victories and defeats, aspirations and illusions. A woman of courage, she renounced her German nationality in protest against the Nazi regime. The play will be performed in French, subtitled in English.

Theatre play on Monday, August 28th, 2017, 8pm

The Colony Theatre, a jewel of Art Deco located on the historic Lincoln Road in the heart of Miami Beach, will for the first time open its doors to the public for the Blue Angel in the theatre play MARLENE IS BACK.

Price: $45-$65

Date: Monday, August 28th, at 8pm

Address: The Colony Theatre, 1045 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach

Tickets at www.colonymb.org or by phone at 1800-211-1414

Or at the Colony Theatre Box Office, 1040 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach FL, 33139 (Tuesday – Sunday 11am-5pm)

Exclusive Fundraising Gala and show on Tuesday, August 29th, 7pm

The Diplomat Beach Resort Hotel will host an exclusive Fundraising Dinner Gala to the benefits of the non-profit France Florida Foundation for the Arts, which supports high-quality cultural events between France and Florida. During the opening VIP reception, you will get a chance to meet with French actors Cyrielle Clair and Gérard Chambre, with the French fashion designer Pierre Cardin, as well as with the President of the French Florida Foundation, Dr. Melissa Patrylo, and the Deputy Consul of France in Miami, Ms. Karine Aumont.

The reception will be followed by a seated dinner conceived by French chef Christian Rassinoux of the Diplomat Beach Resort Hotel. The show MARLENE IS BACK will be performed during the dinner.

Price:

$250 for general admission

$350 for a table close to the stage

$500 for a VIP table

Checks payable to the France Florida Foundation for the Arts

Date: Tuesday, August 29th, 7pm

Address: The Diplomat Beach Resort Hotel,3555 S Ocean Dr, Hollywood, FL 33019

RSVP by August 20th to martine.johnston@diplomatie.gouv.fr (305)-403-4165

Checks by August 20th to Martine Johnston

Consulate general of France, suite 1050 1395 Brickell Avenue, Miami, FL 33131

France Florida Foundation for the Arts

These two special events are organized in partnership with the France Florida Foundation for the Arts (FFFA), the non-profit partner foundation of the Cultural Services of the French Embassy in the United States.

Presided by Dr. Melissa Patrylo, the FFFFA was founded in 2004 to help local institutions promoting cultural, educational and artistic exchanges between France and Florida, through exhibits, performances, lectures and concerts that reflect French quality contemporary creation.

To keep allowing you to participate in French high-quality cultural events in Florida, a part of the proceeds of the events will be donated to this foundation. We thank you for your generous support!

More information at http://www.francefloridaarts.org/

Contact and information: Martine Johnston Development Officer Consulate general of France / France Florida Foundation for the Arts Consulate general of France, suite 1050 1395 Brickell Avenue, Miami, FL 33131 (305)-403-4165 martine.johnston@diplomatie.gouv.fr