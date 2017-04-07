This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The luxury boutique hotel introduces renovated public spaces and new Mexican restaurant Lolo’s Surf Cantina

Located in the exclusive South of Fifth neighborhood of Miami Beach along Ocean Drive and directly on the beach, the Marriott Stanton South Beach has finished phase two in its major renovation project, following the total room renovation completed in 2013. The property is proud to introduce the transformed lower lobby, pools, outdoor terrace, meeting rooms, porte-cochere, and entryway, as well as the new Mexican restaurant, Lolo’s Surf Cantina. Martin Brudnizki Design Studio, the prestigious New York-based architecture and design firm, is spearheading the redesign.

The Stanton’s renovated lobby features new reception desks in front of a timber-paneled wall filled with a collage of eclectic artwork, as well as new light green and sand-colored terrazzo flooring. Timber paneling also now adorns the hotel’s refreshed front exterior, while the updated porte-cochere boasts new pavers, an abundance of lush foliage and crisp, white walls reflecting the modern design credentials of Miami. With unobstructed ocean views, the poolside area now offers new lounge chairs, umbrellas, and day beds, which sit atop modern tiling and wooden timber decks. Lush landscaping polishes the area and accents the tropical nature of South Beach.

“We are proud to introduce our guests to the reimagined hotel, which delivers a laid-back luxury experience and relaxed, free-spirited ambiance,” says General Manager, Mike Manzari. “We’ve always had the location – beachfront exclusivity paired with access to the buzzing city scene – and with this renovation, we bring the product to a whole new level creating the complete package in a boutique hotel with understated glamour and appeal.”

To oversee the development, management, and operation of new food and beverage outlets on property, the hotel has aligned itself with Plan Do See America, a global hospitality brand founded in Japan with multiple holdings in Japan, New York, Bali, Indonesia, L.A., and now, Miami Beach. In January 2017 Lolo’s Surf Cantina opened on property, a Baja-inspired Mexican eatery and bar located beachside on the hotel’s ground floor. Lolo’s is a collaboration with Chef/Partner Richard Ampudia and the restaurant reflects the convivial spirit of Mexican hospitality with bold and inventive fare sourced locally. The flavor-forward menu is crafted by Ampudia, a Mexico City native hailed as the “Godfather of Mexican Street Food,” and executed by Chef de Cuisine Lourdes Herman, also a native of Mexico.

The next phase of renovations will be completed later this year, introducing a new spa, fitness center, and Japanese Robata restaurant.

ABOUT MARRIOTT STANTON SOUTH BEACH

Facing Ocean Drive and backed by the Atlantic Ocean, Marriott Stanton South Beach – a member of the Marriott Hotels & Resorts portfolio – is one of the few hotels along this famed stretch of sand with a beachfront address. Offering a chic escape in the exclusive South of Fifth district, the recently renovated boutique hotel is designed for the trendy and free-spirited traveler looking to both explore and unwind. With unobstructed oceanfront and Miami skyline views, The Stanton is not only steps from the sand, but also situated alongside an expansive neighborhood park and green space, as well as a short stroll from the city’s famous nightlife, shopping, dining and attractions. For additional information please visit www.marriottstantonsouthbeach.comand follow on Twitter and Instagram: @StantonSoBe.