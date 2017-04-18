Plnthouse Stems from the Success of Chef Matthew Kenney’s Miami-Based Plant Food + Wine Restaurant, Highlighting the Growing Preference for Living a Beneficial Plant-based Lifestyle

Award winning plant-based chef and wellness entrepreneur Chef Matthew Kenney is pleased to bring a second concept to Miami with the opening of plnthouse, the good kitchen, at the 1 Hotel & Homes South Beach. On the heels of the success of Plant Food + Wine, plnthouse is slated to open this month offering a more casual outlet for Kenney’s contemporary plant-based cuisine.

Both Chef Matthew Kenney and 1 Hotels share sustainable ideals and overall wellness: from energy conservation, to locally grown foods, a connection to nature, and the importance of fitness. The alignment between the two brands is unmistakable. Located on the second floor of the 1 Hotel, plnthouse will feature a café with table service and a full bar program, as well as a grab-and-go component. The 105-seat restaurant will be evenly distributed between an indoor dining room and an outdoor deck with unobstructed ocean views. Matthew Kenney’s plnthouse will be the hotel’s first plant- based offering and Kenney’s focus on locally sourced, sustainable ingredients is in sync with the hotel’s larger dining program, which currently consists of six restaurants.

“When I come to Miami I always stay at 1 Hotel South Beach, and I’m thrilled to be partnering with a company and brand of which I’m a fan,” said Kenney. “plnthouse will be located next to the hotel’s recently opened Bamford Haybarn Spa and Spartan Gym, and near the property’s yoga space and pool which further enforces the idea that plant- based food and a healthy, active lifestyle are entirely intertwined.

The health and wellness lifestyle is continuing to gain momentum in Miami, so the arrival of these concepts couldn’t be better.”

A fresh take on a traditional café style menu, Chef Kenney has crafted a menu of whole, healthful and delicious plant-based items that complement the environmentally conscious, luxe 1 Hotel and Miami lifestyle. Highlighted offerings include an array of salads, wraps, sandwiches and bowls; and a variety of smoothies, juices, tonics and personalized coffee and tea program. The café opens for breakfast through early dinner (7:00 AM to 6:00 PM daily).

Highlights from the menu include:

One Salad, shaved vegetables, hemp seeds, sunflower sprouts, spicy macadamia nuts and avocado in a chili-lime vinaigrette;

Bahn Mi Wrap, featuring ginger roasted eggplant, lentil pate, smoked jalapeño cream, carrots, radish, herbs and collards;

One Bowl, with sprouted lentils, roasted broccoli crowns, massaged kale, nori and sprouts served over brown rice in a turmeric dressing.

For dessert, guests can look forward to Kenney’s outstanding Mango Cheesecake with pistachio crust and lime curd. A cocktail, wine and beer list will feature organic, biodynamic offerings whenever possible in addition to fresh garnishes, juices and mixers for the cocktails.

The partnership with 1 Hotels follows a banner year for Matthew Kenney Cuisine in the Miami market. After opening Plant Food + Wine in late February, Kenney and his team were quickly viewed as plant-based culinary leaders, helping to spearhead this movement in Miami, and even receiving a coveted Four-Star review from The Miami Herald in June 2016. The brand’s culinary academy – The Matthew Kenney Culinary Academy is located adjacent to the restaurant in Wynwood, and further enhances Chef Matthew Kenney’s message and local engagement by educating the public on the company’s philosophies and techniques.

Plnthouse is located in the 1 Hotel South Beach, 2341 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33139. Open from 7:00 AM – 6:00 PM daily.

Reservations and more information can be reach at (305) 604-6835