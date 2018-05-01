MAY IS NATIONAL BURGER MONTH

Indulge All Month Long at South Florida’s Hottest Spots

DADE

American Harvest Brickell City Centre and South Miami

To celebrate National Burger Month, the fast-casual dining concept, American Harvest will be offering $1 off burgers with the purchase of any beverage after 3PM daily at both locations – Brickell City Centre and South Miami. Offerings include the American Harvest Burger ($10) all natural, antibiotic free, angus, chuck short rib, brisket blend, fontina cheese, house mayo, caramelized onions, served on a martin’s potato bun and the Garden Burger ($9) curried quinoa & shitake patty, harvest yogurt dressing, pickles, served on naan bread with a small mixed green salad. American Harvest is located at 701 South Miami Avenue, Suite 340 in Miami’s Brickell City Centre. Open daily 11AM to 9:30PM. Telephone: (786) 814-6968; www.americanharvestco.com. American Harvest South Miami is located at 5958 S. Dixie Hwy., South Miami.

Big Easy Winebar & Grill

Locals and tourists alike can experience the flavors of the Western Cape region of South Africa at Big Easy Winebar & Grill located in Brickell City Centre. To celebrate Burger Month, the contemporary eatery will be offering a special lunch promotion. For $20, guests can choose any burger on the menu paired with a choice of draft beer or glass of wine. Burger choices include the famed ‘Big Easy’ Burger – heirloom tomatoes, onion jam, braai “BBQ sauce and mozzarella; or the BLT Burger – fried green tomato, bacon marmalade, arugula her aioli and Grafton cheddar. Excludes the Impossible Burger. Big Easy Winebar & Grill is located at 701 South Miami Avenue, Suite 339 in Miami’s Brickell City Centre. Lunch is served daily from 11:30AM to 4PM; “Easy Hour” is Monday through Friday from 4PM to 7PM; Dinner is served Monday through Thursday from 5PM to 10PM; Friday and Saturday from 5PM to midnight; and Sunday 5PM to 9:30PM. Telephone: (786) 814-5955; www.bigeasy.miami.

BLT Prime

BLT Prime, Doral’s modern American steak house will be pulling out all the stops this May in honor of Burger Month. Once again they will present their annual Burger Board including The Caddie ($24) – burger blend, garlic pork, white cheddar, mustard braised onions and crispy pancetta; The Eagle ($24) – burger blend, white cheddar, poached lobster and truffle buttermilk dressing; The Blind Shot ($16) – marinated grilled chicken, avocado, lettuce,tomato,red onion and olive oil aioli; The Fairway ($22) – burger blend, sliced brisket, fried cheese curd, jalapeno bacon and jerk glaze; The Monster ($18) – grilled 100% black angus burger, aged cheddar, crispy shallots, roasted tomatoes, Bibb lettuce and burger sauce; and The Mulligan ($21) – grilled salmon burger with avocado, apple, pickled red onion and saffron rouille. Additionally, there will be a special beer and burger combo, handcrafted by Chef de Cuisine Steve Mendez. The B&B ($24) is comprised of a short rib and chorizo blend patty, asiago cheese, bread and butter pickles, fried egg, smoked bacon, beefsteak tomatoes, roasted pepper sauce on a hearty bun served with yucca fries. It is served only as a paired option alongside Wynwood Brewing’s blonde ale – La Rubia. The B&B will run through June 30th, so guests can have the extra month to indulge their cravings. Burger Board including the B&B is available daily during lunch and dinner service. BLT Prime is located at Trump National Doral Miami®, 4400 NW 87th Avenue. Reservations at (305) 591–6606 or online via www.bltprimemiami.com.

Corsair kitchen & bar

CORSAIR kitchen & bar is an American-inspired kitchen and bar offering contemporary cuisine that attracts those looking for authentic comfort food. For the entire month of May, Corsair will be celebrating Burger Month with a weekly debut of delectable burgers for all taste palates to enjoy. Week one features the Corsair Beef Blend ($21) with jalapeno bacon, guacamole, smoked Gouda cheese, bibb lettuce, tomato and onion. Week two features a Turkey Burger ($21) with roasted red pepper aioli, Swiss cheese, bibb lettuce, tomato and onion. For week three, the Bison Burger ($21) with BBQ aioli, onion ring, sharp cheddar cheese, bibb lettuce, tomato and onion. The grand finale will be a traditional Beef Burger ($21) with basil mayo, gruyere cheese, arugula, tomato and onion bacon jam. Corsair Kitchen & Bar is located at Turnberry Isle Miami at 19999 West Country Club Drive in Aventura. They serve breakfast, lunch and dinner daily and brunch on Saturday and Sunday. For reservations, please call (786) 279-6800; www.turnberryislemiami.com/dining/corsair-kitchen-and-bar.

Devon Seafood + Steak

Celebrate National Burger Month at Kendall’s ultimate dining destination, Devon Seafood + Steak, with a hand-crafted specialty burger, freshly debuted on this month. The delectable Prime Burger ($15) features au poivre mayo, shallot jam, watercress, gruyere and is served on a pretzel bun. Imbibers can pair this drool-worthy burger with a wine from their impressive wine list or a craft beer. Dinner is served from 4PM until 9PM. Devon Seafood + Steak is located at 11715 Sherri Lane, inside The Palms at Town & Country Mall, in Kendall. Telephone: (305) 275-0226; www.devonseafood.com.

Glass & Vine

To celebrate Burger Month, Glass & Vine – the garden oasis in the heart of Coconut Grove’s Peacock Park – will be offering a Limited Time Burger. Head Chef Giorgio Rapicavoli has handcrafted the Dry Aged Angus Burger ($24) – dry aged angus burger with grilled onion marmalade, parmesan aioli and red wine ketchup, served with French fries. Glass & Vine is located at 2820 McFarlane Road in Coconut Grove. Dinner is served Monday through Thursday from 5:30PM to 10PM; Friday and Saturday from 5:30PM to 11PM; and Sunday from 5PM to 10PM. Lunch is available Monday through Friday from 11:30AM to 3:30PM; “Happier Hour” is Monday through Friday from 2PM to 7PM; and Brunch is offered Saturday and Sunday from 10AM to 3:30PM. Telephone: (305) 200-5268; www.glassandvine.com.

Lure Fishbar

The South Beach outpost of the popular, seafood-centric SoHo restaurant will be celebrating National Burger Month with a delicious discount. The notorious Lure Burger “Bash Style”, 5-time winner of the New York Food and Wine Festival’s Burger Bash and a personal favorite of the model and TV personality, Chrissy Teigen who chose this burger out of Miami for “Very Best Burger” at the 2015 NYFWF. A classic LA-inspired burger topped with American Cheese, loaded with secret sauce and caramelized onion, bacon jam, and shaved pickles; diners can indulge in the award-winning cheeseburger and any beer on tap for just $15 during their daily Happy Hour from 6PM to 8PM, through the month of May. Lure will also offer a nightly selection of amuse bouche for guests sitting at the bar. Happy Hour is offered 7 days a week from 6PM to 8PM. The restaurant opens for dinner from 6PM to 11PM Monday-Thursdays and Sundays; and 6PM to 12AM on Fridays and Saturdays. Lure Fishbar is located in the historic St. Moritz Hotel building at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel at 1601 Collins Avenue. Telephone: (305) 695-4550; www.lurefishbar.com .

Meat Market Miami Beach

Meat Market Miami Beach, South Beach’s premier contemporary steakhouse and seafood restaurant, is celebrating National Burger Month with a specialty burger from Executive Chef/co-owner Sean Brasel. Whether you’re dining al fresco on Lincoln Road or inside the glamorous eatery, make sure to order the Steakhouse Burger, featuring dry aged Certified Angus beef topped with smoked Gouda cheese, roasted mushrooms, red wine caramelized onion jam, arugula and vine ripe tomatoes served on onion brioche buns. During the month, Meat Market will also offer a selection of rotating burger specials. All burgers are served with a side of signature Meat Market fries. Price varies ($15-$19). Meat Market is located at 915 Lincoln Road. Telephone: (305) 532-0088; www.meatmarketmiami.com.

Novecento

In celebration of National Burger Month, Novecento is making Happy Hour even happier! For the month of May, guest will receive a complimentary beer with the order of a burger every day during happy hour. This classic pairing offers diners the perfect excuse to indulge in Novecento’s Hamburguesa topped with mozzarella, ham, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, herb aioli and a fried egg which sits perfectly on a sesame brioche bun. For more information on Novecento and their locations, please visit www.novecento.com.

Rusty Pelican

Key Biscayne’s iconic dining destination, the Rusty Pelican offers a specialty burger by Executive Chef Jim Pastor exclusively on the Lunch menu. The juicy Biscayne Burger is special blend of Short Rib, NY Sirloin, and Ground Chuck with cilantro. Sitting atop a buttery, toasted brioche bun, diners have their choice of cheese, and traditional fixin’s like lettuce, tomato and onion and a side of either herb or sweet potato fries ($16). Paired with an ice-cold beer or one of Head Mixologist Oscar Amaya’s craft cocktails, it’s burger heaven overlooking the waters of Biscayne Bay! The Rusty Pelican is located at 3201 Rickenbacker Causeway in Key Biscayne. Lunch and Dinner are served daily; and Brunch on Saturday and Sunday. Hours are Sunday to Thursday from 11AM to 11PM (bar closes at midnight); Friday and Saturday from 11AM to 12AM (bar closes at 1AM). Telephone: (305) 361-3818; www.therustypelican.com.

Stiltsville Fish Bar

One of Miami Beach’s hottest restaurants, Stiltsville Fish Bar by the culinary duo Chef Partners Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth is showing out for Burger Month with a full lineup of recently debuted burgers from their lunch menu. Guests can choose from indulgent selections like the Pimento Cheese ($15) – pimento cheese, lettuce, tomato and house-made pickles; the Bacon Cheese ($16) – house-made pork belly bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato and house-made pickles; The Hemingway ($15) – island sage, West Indian ketchup and house pickle relish; or go all out with the Surf N’ Turf ($30) – butter poached lobster, grilled beef burger, black garlic baby local kale and horseradish remoulade. Stiltsville Fish Bar is located at 1787 Purdy Avenue on Miami Beach. The restaurant is open for lunch Monday through Friday from 11:30AM – 4PM; and dinner Sunday through Thursday from 5PM to 11PM; Friday and Saturday from 5PM to 12AM. Brunch is available Saturday and Sunday from 11:30AM to 4PM. Hemingway Happy Hour is Monday through Friday from 5PM – 7PM. Daily fish market with grab and go options available. Telephone: (786) 353-0477; www.stiltsvillefishbar.com

The Dutch

At The Dutch, burger lovers can enjoy New York restaurateur and Chef Andrew Carmellini’s famous Double Cheddar Burger. Carmellini brought the famous, mouthwatering double cheeseburger from The Dutch New York City featuring a secret sauce and, of course, a side of fries ($24). The Dutch is located inside W South Beach Hotel & Residences, 2201 Collins Avenue, in Miami Beach. Breakfast is served daily from 7AM to 11:30AM; Lunch is served daily from noon to 4PM; Dinner is served from 6:30PM to 11:30PM, Sunday-Wednesday, and from 6:30PM to midnight, Thursday-Saturday. The bakery counter is open from 7:30AM to 4PM. For reservations, please call (305) 938-3111 or book online via www.thedutchmiami.com.

The Strand Bar & Grill : The Strand Bar & Grill opened its doors November 2017 in a beautiful shorefront setting on Miami Beach. This new dining concept, located at Carillon Miami Wellness Resort, delivers a seasonal, ingredient-driven menu of carefully considered new American fare infused with innovative touches and sweeping ocean views. The menu features an approachable assortment of dishes that highlight South Florida’s organic community, sourcing ingredients from local boutique farms. For Burger Month this May, they will feature a special Turkey Burger with pepper jack cheese, picked green tomato, caramelized onion, guacamole and chipotle aioli. Indulge while taking in views in their waterfront ‘Ocean Gallery’ dining area. The Strand Bar & Grill is located at 6801 Collins Avenue. The restaurant serves breakfast, lunch and dinner daily and a Sunday ‘a la carte’ brunch. Reduced valet parking is available for $10. Telephone: (305) 514-7474; http://www.thestrandmiami.com/.

BROWARD

Boathouse at the Riverside

Boathouse at the Riverside, the brand-new dock and dine, riverfront restaurant located on the Las Olas waterfront, is inviting diners to celebrate Burger Month with the flavorful Mediterranean Burger. This delectable burger features house ground, special blend lamb burger topped with in-house cured lamb bacon, Harissa yogurt, charred red peppers, red onion, cucumber, mint and arugula served on an olive brioche bun. Pair your burger with one of Boathouse’s handcrafted cocktails like the refreshing Rum Runner, all while enjoying the breathtaking views of Fort Lauderdale’s New River. Boathouse at the Riverside is located at 620 Southeast 4th Street in Fort Lauderdale. The restaurant is open Wednesday – Sunday, 11AM to 11PM. Telephone: (954) 377-5494; www.boathouseriverside.com

Bottoms Up Gastropub and Tap House

Bottoms Up Gastropub and Tap House located in the heart of Coral Springs invites burger lovers to indulge in the perfect combination of a Bottoms Up Burger and complimentary Bottoms Up Beer ($14). The hearty burger offers guests a ¾ lb. Angus patty with guava, cream cheese, Applewood smoked bacon and BBQ sauce served with French fries. To top it off guests will receive a complimentary draft house beer from the restaurants unique tap system, where special glasses fill the from the bottom up with no foam or spills – a perfect pour every time! Bottoms Up Gastropub and Tap House is located at 4320 North State Road 7 in Coral Springs. The restaurant is open for lunch Friday and Saturday from 11:30AM – 4PM; Dinner is served Wednesday – Thursday from 4PM – 10PM; Friday – Saturday from 4PM – 11PM; and Sunday from 3PM – 9PM. Happy Hour is Wednesday – Friday from 4PM – 6PM. Sunday brunch is served from 11AM – 3PM. Ample free parking is available. Telephone: (954) 507-1237; www.bottomsuptaphouse.com.

Burlock Coast Seafare & Spirits

The rustic seafood eatery Burlock Coast Seafare & Spirits will be celebrating Burger Month this May with a burger and beer pairing priced at $10. Every Monday from 5PM to 10PM guests can enjoy the Burlock Coast Bootleg Burger with ground brisket, pulled pork, chipotle aioli and jack cheese expertly paired with a glass of draft beer. Burlock Coast is located at The Ritz-Carlton, Fort Lauderdale at 1 North Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard. For reservations, please call (954) 302-6460 or email burlockcoastrsvp@ritzcarlton.com; www.burlockcoast.com.

ETARU

ETARU, the oceanfront restaurant featuring contemporary Japanese Robatayaki cuisine will be highlighting their ETARU Burger ($18) throughout May for National Burger Month. Guests may head down to the restaurant’s Beach Bar to enjoy the burger made with tomato, onion and shitake ketchup, served with French fries. A drinks menu featuring refreshing cocktails, wine and beer is also available to pair perfectly with the burger and the view. ETARU is located at 111 South Surf Road in Hallandale Beach. Telephone: (954) 271-3222; www.etarurestaurant.us

Indigo

Indigo a neighborhood staple of Las Olas Boulevard, is embracing National Burger Month with the All American Smash Burger. Make the most important meal of the day one to remember with a heaping helping of two 5oz patties made with a house blend of short rib, ribeye cap and brisket ground chuck, American cheese, caramelized red onion, lettuce, tomato, pickles, bacon, garlic aioli and Dijon mustard all served on a buttered brioche bun. Indigo is located at 620 East Las Olas Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale, inside the Riverside Hotel. For reservations, please call (954) 467-0671 or visit http://www.indigolasolas.com/ .

Lona Cocina y Tequileria

Savor Burger Month at Lona Cocina y Tequileria celebrated Mexican chef Pablo Salas’ chic new Mexican eatery. Offering unobstructed beachfront views and Salas’ eclectic, soulful Mexican cuisine in a chic, yet funky environment, Lona is the perfect place to relax, enjoy the Lona Burger ($14) – house-ground beef on toasted brioche, lettuce, tomato, pickled red onion, melted Mexican cheese, habanero aioli, served with crispy yucca fries – all month long. Guests can wash this Mexican-inspired delight down with a handcrafted Lona Margarita ($13) – Jose Cuervo Tradicional, Mandarine Napoleon, lime, agave – or a refreshing imported Mexican beer. Lona is located at the Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort at 321 North Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale. Lunch is served daily from 11:30 AM – 3:30PM. Dinner is served Sunday – Wednesday from 6PM – 11PM, outdoor bar open until 1AM; Thursday – Saturday 6PM – midnight, outdoor bar open until 2AM. Breakfast is served in Tinta daily. Sunday Brunch is offered from 11 AM to 3PM. Telephone (954) 245-3069; lonarestaurant.com.

