Celebrate All Month Long at South Florida’s Hottest Spots

American Harvest – located at Brickell City Centre – offers shoppers made-from-scratch fare perfect for lunchtime sustenance, a quick and nutritious dinner or a break from shopping. This Burger Month, be sure to stop by and take a bite out of their American Harvest Burger with all natural, grass-fed, free range chuck short rib and brisket blend, fontina cheese, house mayo and caramelized shallots served on a Martin’s potato bun ($10). American Harvest is located at 701 South Miami Avenue, Suite 340 in Miami’s Brickell City Centre. Open daily 11AM to 9:30PM. Telephone: (786) 814-6968; www.americanharvestco.com.

Beaker & Gray, known for its creative cocktails and global-inspired fare, is inviting diners to celebrate National Burger Month with their signature juicy dishes like the Wagyu Burger with Beer soaked tomatillo, Gouda and pickled cucumber ($16); and the Chivito with Waygu skirt, chimichurri aioli, Oaxaca and fried egg ($16). Beaker & Gray is located at 2637 North Miami Avenue in Wynwood. Lunch is served Monday through Friday, Noon to 4PM; dinner is served Sunday through Thursday from 6PM to 11PM, and Friday and Saturday from 6PM to Midnight. Brunch is served Saturday and Sunday from 11AM to 4PM. Happy Hour is Monday through Friday, 4PM to 7PM, & Monday through Thursday, 11PM to 2AM. Telephone: (305) 699-2637; www.beakerandgray.com.

Big Easy Winebar & Grill, the latest South African concept by Ernie Els at Brickell City Centre is inviting diners to dive into The ‘Big Easy’ Burger; named after Ernie “The Big Easy” Els himself, with heirloom tomatoes, onion jam, braai barbeque sauce and hand-cut fries ($16). Big Easy Winebar & Grill is located at 701 South Miami Avenue, Suite 339 in Miami’s Brickell City Centre. Lunch is served daily from 11:30AM to 4PM; “Easy Hour” is Monday through Friday from 4PM to 7PM; Dinner is served Sunday through Thursday from 5PM to 11PM; and Friday and Saturday from 5PM to 12AM; Telephone: (786) 814-5955; www.bigeasy.miami.

BLT Prime, located in the heart of Doral, is inviting burger enthusiasts to their chic dining room to celebrate Burger Month with dishes like Chef de Cuisine Dustin Ward’s BLT Duck Burger – Hudson Valley duck, miso aioli, and pickled Brussels sprouts, his entry in the recent 2017 Food Network & Cooking Channel’s South Beach Wine & Food Festival’s famed marquis event, the Heineken Light Burger Bash presented by Schweid & Sons hosted by Rachael Ray; as well as the Eagle Burger – burger blend, white cheddar, poached lobster and truffle buttermilk dressing; and the Black Angus Short Rib Burger – grilled 100% black angus burger, aged cheddar, crispy shallots, roasted tomatoes, bib lettuce and burger sauce ($19). BLT Prime is open daily for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Telephone: (305) 591-6606. BLT Prime is located at Trump National Doral Miami®, 4400 NW 87th Avenue. www.bltprimemiami.com.

Glass & Vine, located in the garden oasis in the heart of Coconut Grove’s Peacock Park, is celebrating burger month with creations by star chef Giorgio Rapicavoli — known for his work at Coral Gables’ lauded Eating House, Food Network Chopped champion, FORBES 30 Under 30 list-maker and a James Beard Award semi-finalist. For weekday lunch, Rapicavoli has created The Burger with certified Angus beef topped with, cheddar bacon and charred onion ($14, add fries for $3). Brunch on Saturday and Sunday features the Broccoli Cheeseburger with a buttered bun and cheddar, roasted broccoli and buttermilk ranch ($14, add fries for $3). Glass & Vine is located at 2820 McFarlane Road in Coconut Grove. Dinner is served Monday through Thursday from 5:30PM to 10PM; Friday and Saturday from 5:30PM to 11PM; and Sunday from 5PM to 10PM. Lunch is available Monday through Friday from 11:30AM to 3:30PM; and brunch is offered Saturday and Sunday from 11AM to 3:30PM. Valet parking is available in front of the restaurant on McFarlane Road. Telephone: (305) 200-5268; www.glassandvine.com.

Grown, a first-of-its-kind USDA Certified Organic drive-thru restaurant developed by Shannon and Ray Allen, offers a savory alternative for pescatarians to celebrate National Burger Month – their signature Salmon Burger – pan seared with fresh romaine lettuce, sliced Roma tomatoes, caramelized onions and Dijon aioli served on a toasted Ezekiel bun ($24). Grown is located at 8211 South Dixie Highway, and can be found in Hard Rock Stadium (Bank United Club Level and Section 148-A). In addition to breakfast, lunch and dinner service daily, the flagship location offers delivery and catering for private events. Telephone: (305) 663-GROW; Website: www.grown.org.

Meat Market Miami Beach, South Beach’s premier contemporary steakhouse and seafood restaurant, is celebrating National Burger Month with a specialty burger from Executive Chef/co-owner Sean Brasel. Whether you’re dining al fresco on Lincoln Road or inside the glamorous eatery, make sure to order the Wild Mushroom Burger, featuring a certified Angus chuck blend stuffed with wild mushroom, topped with Boursin cheese, grilled onions and Meat Market sauce served on brioche buns from Zak the Baker. During the month, Meat Market will also offer a selection of rotating burger specials. All burgers are served with a side of signature Meat Market fries. Price varies ($15-$19). Meat Market is located at 915 Lincoln Road. Telephone: (305) 532-0088; www.meatmarketmiami.com.

River Yacht Club, a unique and visionary waterfront destination on the Miami River, is calling all truffle lovers to try their one-of-a-kind burger for National Burger Month. The indulgent Keith’s Truffle Burger topped with gorgonzola, caramelized onions, truffle butter and shaved truffles ($30) – is sure to satisfy even the most refined palate. RYC is located at 401 SW Third Avenue, Miami. Hours of operation are: Tuesday-Thursday (Open for lunch and dinner) 12PM – 12AM; Friday-Saturday (Open for lunch and dinner) 12PM – 12AM; Sunday (brunch and dinner) 11AM – 8PM. For reservations, call (305) 200-5716 or visit www.RiverYachtClub.com.

At The Dutch, burger lovers will delight in New York restaurateur and chef Andrew Carmellini’s famous Double Cheddar Burger which has finally made its way south from The Dutch New York City. This mouthwatering, succulent double cheeseburger features a secret sauce and, of course, a side of fries ($24). The Dutch is located inside W South Beach Hotel & Residences, 2201 Collins Avenue, in Miami Beach. Breakfast is served daily from 7AM to 11:30AM; Lunch is served daily from noon to 4PM; Dinner is served from 6:30PM to 11:30PM, Sunday-Wednesday, and from 6:30PM to midnight, Thursday-Saturday. The bakery counter is open from 7:30AM to 4PM. For reservations, please call (305) 938-3111 or book online via www.thedutchmiami.com.

Broward

Burlock Coast Seafare & Spirits, Fort Lauderdale’s chic seaside eatery, offers a $10 beer and Bootleg Burger promotion – ground brisket, pulled pork, chipotle aioli and jack cheese – every Monday night as part of their regular Happy Hour series. For National Burger Month the restaurant has partnered with Funky Buddha Brewery for an additional off-the-menu beer and burger offer available every Monday from 5pm – close throughout the month of May. When diners check in to Facebook or like that week’s burger post on Instagram and show their server, they will receive two Smugglers Blonde Ale beers and an option to order the Contraband Burger – specifically created for Burger Month and is made with Smugglers Blonde Ale battered shallots, tomato jam, brie, truffle aioli, arugula on a brioche bun all for $10. The Smugglers Blonde Ale is Funky Buddha’s bodacious brew made with crisp pilsner malt and a touch of citrusy hops. Burlock Coast is located at The Ritz-Carlton, Fort Lauderdale at 1 North Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard. Reservations are recommended; please call (954) 302-6460; Instagram @burlockcoast; Facebook: www.facebook.com/BurlockCoast/; www.burlockcoast.com

Oceans 234, Deerfield Beach’s premiere oceanfront restaurant is serving up some exclusive specials for National Burger Month. On offer will be Steve’s Ultimate Patty Melt (available May 1 – May 10) with a bacon-crusted patty, pepper jack cheese, smoky jalapeño aioli, avocado, arugula, red onions and pickled sweet and spicy peppers on toasted marble rye ($18); and Joe’s Mushroom with a View Burger (available May 11 – May 21) with wild mushrooms, Swiss cheese, crispy onion, arugula and lemon truffle aioli on a brioche bun ($18). The top selling burger, between those two, will be featured the rest of the month (May 22 – May 31). Oceans 234 is located at 234 North Ocean Drive in Deerfield Beach and is open Monday through Thursday from 11:30AM to 10PM; Friday and Saturday from 11:30AM to 2AM; and Sundays from 10AM to 10PM. For reservations, please call (954) 428-2539 or visit www.oceans234.com.

Wild Sea Oyster Bar & Grille, located in the illustrious Riverside Hotel on Las Olas Boulevard, is serving up something special for Burger Month this year. Enjoy the restaurant’s seaside setting while biting into The Cuban Burger, crafted with blended pork shoulder and pork butt, mojo marinated pork belly, sliced smoked honey baked ham, topped with fried sour pickles, Gruyere cheese and a garlic mustard sauce served on a lightly pressed Brioche bun. If you aren’t a fan of pork, try the Hand Pressed Brisket Burger, a fan favorite. Burgers are only available during lunch. Price varies ($15-$19). Wild Sea Oyster Bar & Grille is located at 620 East Las Olas Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale, inside the Riverside Hotel. Lunch served daily 11AM – 3PM. Dinner is served from 5PM – 10PM, Sunday – Thursday and 5PM – 11PM on Friday and Saturday. Telephone: (954) 467-2555; www.wildsealasolas.com.