Mayor Gelber, it’s time to stop red-light cameras

If you ever got a red-light camera ticket, I know you’re ticked. Stop reading this right now, call up the mayor, and tell him to stop this madness on Miami Beach! Here’s the number for Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber: 305-673-7030.
Despite the fact that so many other cities across South Florida have dropped them, this terrible system of red-light cameras that’s still in place in Miami Beach simply has to go. That’s according to Commissioner Kristen Rosen Gonzalez, and I absolutely agree. Miami-Dade County doesn’t have them anymore. The City of Miami won’t have them soon anymore. In fact, municipalities all across the country are getting rid of red-light cameras.
And why? As Commissioner Kristen Rosen Gonzalez aptly points out, the fines are expensive, the camera operators are more worried about getting their cut than they are about safety, and the high prices punish the working class and people on fixed incomes.
What’s more, red light cameras don’t discourage accidents. In fact, a study by the Chicago Tribune showed that the presence of the red-light cameras actually increases accidents at some intersections. Despite the claims of companies that sell ticket cameras and provide related services, there is no independent verification that photo enforcement devices improve highway safety, reduce overall accidents, or improve traffic flow.
And yet, as expensive as the fines are, Miami Beach and other cities realize very little from red light cameras. It’s definitely a boon for the vendor. But a bad deal for the municipalities. That’s why Commissioner Kristen Rosen Gonzalez is putting an item on the Miami Beach Commission Agenda on Jan. 17 to end the month-to-month arrangement the city has with its vendor. And I totally support this move.
Ticket cameras do not improve safety, ticket recipients are not adequately notified, and there is no certifiable witness to the alleged violation. Without an “accuser” for motorists to confront, which is a constitutional right, there is no one who can personally testify to the circumstances of the alleged violation – and just because a camera unit was operating
properly when it was set up does not mean it was operating properly when the picture was taken of any given vehicle.
The whole system is fraught with problems and frankly seems to be designed as a major inconvenience motorists, many of whom cannot afford the $157 base fee or nearly twice that if they try to fight it in court.
So, make that call to the Mayor or send him an email – now – to tell him to ban red light cameras on the Beach.
Contact him at DanGelber@miamibeachfl.gov or call 305-673-7030 during (regular business hours).
Please keep the red light cameras. Lived here 5 years and never got a ticket (apparently I understand red means stop)
Also, the city should add automatic speed enforcement cameras in school zones.
Grant,
Have you ever seen the actual statistics for Miami Beach? I have. And the reduction of traffic accidents/incidents is significant.
Do you have children who attend schools on the beach where red light cameras are located? I do. And, am grateful to have an additional measure to cause people to obey the traffic rules.
While my first reaction to the red light cameras was negative, I have since come to appreciate them for the right reasons. The facts speak for themselves.
Before writing this opinion, get the facts. It’s not a money maker, its a lives saver.
I got a ticket. I did run the red light just after it changed so I deserved it. The argument that there is no witness is pretty weak. You are essentially being recorded and that is sufficient evidence. The picture clearly shows you running a red light (the light is in the picture). The technology is sound, unfortunately. Regarding the motivation of the camera providers to make money: that’s stating the obvious. It’s not an argument against the cameras. Regarding cameras not reducing accidents or improving traffic flow: I wouldn’t expect them to. If that’s a concern for the city, we should be looking at solutions to the traffic, not blaming some benign technology. The cameras are there to help automate law enforcement to relieve the load on cops. I’d rather have cops look for bad guys than spend time parked at an intersection.
Don’t run a red light and you won’t have to worry about the cameras.
Red light cameras are a deterrent and if you don’t want to get a ticket, do not run a red light. Simple as that. And the life you save might be yours. If only someone could get bicycle riders to obey traffic laws, that might save even more lives, including theirs.