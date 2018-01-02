MCLIQUE UNITES TOP DIGITAL INFLUENCERS AND LUXURY BRANDS FOR THE LUXE LIST

Hundreds of Millennial Power Players Gathered for An Evening of Networking, Fashion, and Beauty

MClique Marketing’s inaugural influencer summit, The Luxe List, welcomed more than 100 of South Florida’s top digital influencers and international luxury brands at The Highbar at the Dream Hotel on Saturday, November 18th.

The Luxe List attendees had the opportunity to mingle with sought-after brands such as FabFitFun, PRIV and Yvonne Rose Jewelry, try new products and discuss potential paid collaborations and partnership opportunities.

Attendees glammed up at experiential fashion and beauty booths while enjoying passed hors-d’oeuvres by Naked Taco and hand-crafted cocktails by Voli Vodka. The exclusive rooftop soiree catered to a series of “Insta worthy” photo opportunities including a whiskey tea party and brightly sketched step-and-repeat by Mia Del Mar.

Models clad in Bella Fashion Design strutted the runway to beats by Miami’s noteworthy DJ Pheniks. After enjoying an evening of glamour and self-expression, influencers parted with gorgeous goodie bags and luxury giveaways including eight $3K vouchers for private jet charters by Above the Clouds Aviation.

The Luxe List’s top fashion, beauty and lifestyle partners included:

Pretty Vulgar

Rikoko

Label M

PRIV

No BS Skincare

Mia Del Mar

Fab Fit Fun

Manifesto Jewelry

Sophy Cosmetics

Bella Fashion Design

GBS Beauty

Voli Vodka

Yvonne Rose Jewelry

The Luxe List’s event partners included:

Pretty Vulgar

Rikoko

Label M

PRIV

No BS Skincare

Mia Del Mar

Manifesto Jewelry

Voli Vodka

Yvonne Rose Jewelry

For more information, please visit mclique.com/the-luxe-list or follow the post-event social media coverage using the #theluxelist and #theluxeclique at @marketing_clique.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.