MEAT MARKET MIAMI BEACH INTRODUCES: MEAT MARKET AFTER DARK

MEAT MARKET MIAMI BEACH INTRODUCES THURSDAY LATE NIGHT SOIREE:

MEAT MARKET AFTER DARK

Inarguably one of the hottest restaurants in Miami Beach, Meat Market has earned rave reviews since its opening for its contemporary cuisine, creative cocktails and bustling atmosphere. Now, Miami’s sexiest steakhouse is turning down the lights and turning up the music for “Meat Market After Dark.”

Launching Thursday March 8th, Meat Market After Dark will take place every Thursday starting at 9 PM. Modeled after the insanely popular Meat Market After Dark in their Palm Beach location, the chic restaurant will keep the vibes going into the wee hours by offering complimentary champagne for the ladies at the bar and a menu replete with delectable bites by chef/co-owner Sean Brasel. Guests can enjoy refreshing handcrafted cocktails like the White Sangria – Belvedere Peach Nectar, St. Germain, pineapple, orange juice and sparkling Rosé; Pimm’s Cup with Pimm’s No. 9, cucumber and fresh citrus; and the MM Mojito, made with Bacardi Superior Rum, fresh citrus, simple syrup and fresh mint. Menu highlights include the MM Slider Duo with Kobe beef, bacon and gouda cheese; Tuna Tartare with ginger, soy, avocado smash and mango mole; and the famed Gouda Tater Tots served with garlic aioli.

To keep the energy buzzing, Meat Market After Dark will also feature a revolving door of DJs, musicians and special guests. Guests can take in the sounds and beats from the upscale dining room, highlighting South Beach style and sophistication.

Meat Market is located at 915 Lincoln Road on South Beach. Lunch is served daily noon – 4PM; the full dinner menu is served from 6PM – midnight Monday – Sunday. Daily Happy Hour is 5PM – 8PM. Telephone: (305) 532-0088; www.meatmarket.net.

