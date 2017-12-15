Meet Hana Dolgin of Kangen Waters of Health Miami

Today we’d like to introduce you to Hana Dolgin.

Hana, let’s start with your story. We’d love to hear how you got started and how the journey has been so far.

I moved to Miami from New York City at the end of 2008 with my husband. I had been working in real estate before the market crashed but had never liked real estate, so the crash was my “out”. I was looking for a new endeavor and found an ad online that mentioned a Japanese technology that was revolutionizing the wellness field. My husband and I went to see a demonstration the following week, and I was quite amazed at the various measurable differences between Kangen water® and other types of water! I knew quite a bit about healthy nutrition, but not much about water. We were offered an opportunity to sample Kangen water® for a few weeks, and I noticed that I could drink a lot more water without feeling full or bloated.

I experienced increased energy, better digestion and elimination, more mental alertness, deeper sleep and even lost a size around my waist in the first two weeks! I decided to invest in my own Kangen water® device and to promote this healthy water technology as my new endeavor! Drinking Kangen water® helps improve people’s health by providing optimal hydration which is essential to the proper functioning of every cell in our body. It also reduces the use of plastic bottled water that is harmful to us and to the environment. Kangen water devices produce additional waters for skin care, disinfecting, cleaning and pesticide removal, so these devices really help to lead a greener and healthier life.

I run into prospective clients everywhere I go, whether sitting in a restaurant, shopping at Whole Foods, or any place I happen to be, since, after all, everybody drinks water! I also participate in health fairs and other events from time to time, and even was interviewed on Channel 7 News a few years ago in a medical report on Kangen water®!

We’re always bombarded by how great it is to pursue your passion, etc – but we’ve spoken with enough people to know that it’s not always easy. Overall, would you say things have been easy for you?

As we had just moved to Miami shortly before I started this business, I didn’t really have a lot of contacts here, so at first, I cold-called health practitioners or just talked to people I met at random. After a while, I joined the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce, which helped me get more involved locally and provided me with information about a lot of events and opportunities to network and promote my business. Like in any new endeavor, there is a learning curve, so I listened to training calls and participated in seminars on Kangen water® to better educate myself about my new field.

Early on, most people I met hadn’t heard of Kangen water® or alkaline, ionized water. Over the years, that has changed, and many more people now have some notion about pH balance, alkaline water, detoxification, etc., so not infrequently, people find me by searching for these topics on the internet.

Over time, I got better at assessing people’s level of interest. At first, I was so excited and enthusiastic about my new endeavor that I wanted to “save the world” by informing everybody about the benefits of drinking Kangen water®. Though I still feel a sense of mission to spread this knowledge, I have become more realistic and realize that not everyone is open to it, and there’s no point in spending energy on people who aren’t receptive. I also learned how to explain the benefits of Kangen water® in a simpler way, according to people’s level of interest and understanding.

We’d love to hear more about your business. What distinguishes your Company from others in the same field?

I am an independent distributor of Enagic, a global company based in Japan, with offices worldwide. Enagic manufactures the highest quality water ionizers, which produce Kangen water®. These devices connect to a faucet and electric outlet. First, the tap water is filtered to remove contaminants and then, by running the water over electrically-charged plates, it is split into alkaline and acid streams. The alkaline water neutralizes excess acidity in our cells and is also a potent antioxidant, meaning it protects our cells from free radical damage. Kangen water® has a very smooth texture, and people find it easy to drink, since it feels very light and doesn’t cause bloating, like most waters do.

In addition to the alkaline drinking water, there are other waters that you can produce at the touch of a button for skin care, disinfecting, cleaning, pesticide removal and more, so investing in a Kangen water® device will allow you to use less chemicals in your home and to eat healthier and tastier food. We also have a unique shower filter that not only removes chlorine and contaminants from your shower and bath water, but also enriches the water with hot spring minerals from Japan, so you can have a relaxing spa experience in your home!

Drinking Kangen water® helps improve your health by providing optimal hydration which is necessary for the proper functioning of every cell in your body! Most people don’t realize that even a slight drop in hydration will slow your metabolism and affect your energy level, causing fatigue, poor concentration, headaches and other symptoms.

Aside from water devices, Enagic also manufactures products from organic turmeric that is grown in Okinawa, Japan using Kangen water®! There are supplements, tea and even a soap made with organic turmeric oil. A root from the ginger family, turmeric has been used for thousands of years in Chinese and Ayurvedic medicine. Modern scientific studies have proven that turmeric has powerful anti-cancer, anti-inflammatory, anti-oxidant properties plus other beneficial properties. Together with Kangen water®, these products can provide a powerful boost to your health!

Kangen water® ionizers are certified in Japan as medical devices, and they are of very high quality and last many years. Enagic owns its own factory and has offices worldwide with customer service representatives and technicians in them, so you can be sure of being able to get service for any device you purchase for many years to come. There are competing companies on the internet that offer less expensive units, claiming that they are of the same quality as Kangen water® devices, but, in fact, they are not certified for medical use in Japan. Most of those companies are basically a website and a warehouse. They are not the manufacturers of the products they sell. There are no offices open to the public at which you could actually see the products and get service. Of course, we all like to save money and get a good deal, but since we are talking about investing in a device that will produce the water that will be in every cell of your body for years to come, I think it only makes sense to buy the highest quality and most reputable products out there, which are Enagic’s Kangen water® ionizers!

I am proud to promote products that can change people’s lives for the better and protect the environment from harmful chemicals. Plastic is made of fossil fuels, and its manufacture contributes to global warming, which is obviously a big problem. The transport of bottled water in huge trucks burns more fossil fuels, and the biggest problem of all is that these plastic bottles are not biodegradable. In fact, most of them end up buried in landfills or floating in the ocean. We all need to make healthier and greener choices, and I am happy to have a solution to everybody’s need for healthy water!

I am known to keep in touch with my clients after they purchase their Kangen water® device, to ensure that they know how to use it and maintain it because I really want them to get the most out of their investment!

What were you like growing up?



I was raised by American parents who moved to Israel when I was a child. I was a good student and also had artistic leanings from a young age. I liked to create art and also played piano, as did my siblings. Later on, in my teens, I took up the guitar and then, in my early 20s, began playing the saxophone, which became my main focus and gave me a sense of direction in life. After completing my undergraduate studies in jazz, I moved to NYC to be able to listen to and learn from the best, and earned an MA in Jazz Performance. I continue to play the saxophone professionally to this day, and am available to play at parties and events. I have a webpage with videos and other material on it, www.gigsalad.com/hanasax . I perform with different-sized groups in various styles, including jazz, Latin jazz, Bossa Nova, blues and more. Music is a deep part of me, and playing music with good band can be a very blissful experience! I have met many great musicians here in Miami, and am proud to be part of the local music scene.

Kangen water® is my other love. I am a value-driven person and have to do things that are meaningful to me, in order to be happy and fulfilled. I am very grateful to Mr. Ohshiro, the founder of Enagic, who created a vehicle that allows me to live my life in a way that is coherent and consistent with my true values, and also provides the potential for financial and time freedom. This allows me to create an enjoyable and healthy life with time for my preferred pursuits! We have a great financial opportunity that is available to anyone in the world who is willing to apply themselves, and I am developing a nice team here in South Florida, so please join us in spreading good health!

Pricing Info:

Kangen water® ionizers start from $1980 and go up to $4980 for residential units.

Financing is available for all credit scores, starting as low as $25 per month.

Our units come with warranties and the average life span of our units is 15-20 years!

life span Anyone who invests in a Kangen water® device, or in our turmeric package, can earn referral fees on sales that they refer anywhere in the world! This is a free opportunity that comes together with your investment in your health!

