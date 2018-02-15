Meet Trading Space’s Star, Vern Yip at the Miami Home Show!

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Miami Home Design and Remodeling Show is “making room” for HGTV’s Vern Yip, an award-winning Interior Designer who will be starring in the newest season of TLC’s “Trading Spaces!” Known for his sophisticated yet sensible style, show-goers will have a chance to learn pro tips and get a sneak peek behind the scenes of the highly anticipated return of America’s favorite room makeover show.

South Florida’s largest home design and improvement expo offer thousands of home and garden products and services. Find the latest trends, compare and find special offers exclusive to the show, talk to the experts, and see room vignettes designed by the Show’s featured Interior Designers: Roberta Black, Jessica Boudreaux, Reginald Dunlap, Viviana Galetto and Natalie Kight. Guests can also enjoy lifestyle seminars and family-friendly activities at the Ygrene Home Improvement Stage. The Miami Home Show takes place from Friday, April 6th to Sunday, April 8th at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

Vern Yip is one of HGTV’s most recognizable designers with over 10 years on the network. Yip’s past HGTV projects include four seasons of his own show titled, “Deserving Design with Vern Yip,” two seasons as host and designer of “HGTV Urban Oasis,” several seasons as host and design expert of “Bang for Your Buck” and eight seasons of HGTV’s top-rated prime-time series “HGTV Design Star.” His most recent HGTV project, “Live in Vern’s House,” chronicled the building of his dream beach home. Yip has also knocked down walls and made over countless homes and restaurants during his four seasons on TLC’s “Trading Spaces,” the first US show to broadly introduce affordable and accessible home design to American audiences everywhere. He will be back on TLC this April with the re-launch of the show. Yip’s projects have amassed an impressive list of design awards including: 2015 Design Maverick Nominee, the Distinguished Southerner Award, and Southeast Designer of the Year.

With over 40 years of Shows in Miami and Broward, the Home Design and Remodeling Show is South Florida’s premier, home and garden expo. Whether you are decorating or renovating, find thousands of products including: furniture; fine art and décor; landscaping materials, patio furniture and grills; appliances; doors, cabinets and fixtures; flooring; home automation; wall and window treatments; home automation; hurricane protection, and much more. Plus, consult experts and find special savings exclusive to the Show!

Vern Yip will speak, answer questions and sign autographs at 2:00 and 4:00 p.m. Saturday, April 7th and 3:00 p.m. Sunday, April 8th. All seminars and features are free with Show admission. Purchase tickets online by Thursday, April 5th and SAVE $3.00.

For more information, visit www.homeshows.net and stay up-to-date by following @FLHomeShows on Twitter and Instagram and FloridaHomeShow on Facebook.