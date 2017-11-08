MIA launches Cargo Flight Tracker Website

Digital platform with real-time flight information aims to decrease wait times, congestion

On November 2, during the Air Cargo Americas & SeaCargo Americas 2017 conference and exhibition, event host Miami International Airport publicly unveiled its MIA Cargo Flight Tracker – the first web-based cargo flight information display system in the U.S. that allows cargo shippers, freight forwarders, customs brokers and logistics providers to easily view real-time cargo flight information on their mobile devices while on the go. Previously, cargo flight data was only available by contacting or researching individual airlines. Now, cargo handlers have MlA’s minute-by-minute schedule of daily cargo flights in the palm of their hands – saving valuable time and fuel costs when planning freight pickups and deliveries.

Miami-Dade Aviation Director Emilio T. González unveils the MIA Cargo Flight Tracker before a demonstration with Florida Customs Brokers & Forwarders Association Executive Vice President Barbara Pimentel

The announcement comes just as the busy winter shipping season is about to begin. Following a press conference by Miami-Dade Aviation Department (MDAD) Director Emilio T. González and Florida Customs Brokers & Forwarders Association Executive Vice President Barbara Pimentel, MDAD officials hosted a live demonstration for exhibition attendees on a large-screen monitor. As the busiest U.S. airport for international freight, MIA’s cargo activity generates a local workforce of nearly 8,000 freight forwarders and couriers and is the primary supporter of 425,344 cargo-related jobs in the Florida economy.

The biennial Air Cargo Americas & SeaCargo Americas event – the largest air cargo exhibition in the Western Hemisphere – draws thousands of aviation and maritime executives from around the world to Miami-Dade County.

“The MIA Cargo Flight Tracker is the latest example of how we are leveraging technology to streamline and optimize our cargo operations,” said Director González. “Thanks to this new tool, our local cargo industry can spend less time and money waiting in traffic for cargo shipments, because now they have real-time flight information at their fingertips.”

MDAD has launched a variety of cargo logistics improvements at MIA recently, including the e-AWB 360 campaign – a global effort launched in 2016 to eliminate printing costs and replace manual data entry with a more efficient and reliable digital system; Florida’s first-ever ocean-to-air perishables trans-shipment program, which allows MIA to receive perishable freight imports by sea via expedited federal processing and waived customs, and then have them shipped by air – saving both time and money for cargo shippers; and a multi-million dollar facility improvement program launched in 2016 that includes new surveillance cameras and lighting throughout the airport’s cargo area.

For its innovative efforts, MIA was named “Best Freighter Hub” in the world at the Freighters World Conference Awards ceremony in September.