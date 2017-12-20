MIAMI ARTIST BERNARD ZYSCOVICH REFERENCES MIAMI’S VIBRANCY TO CREATE RIBBON THAT WILL ACCOMPANY ENHANCED 2018

MIAMI MARATHON AND HALF MARATHON MEDAL RIBBON

Medal will feature outer spinning ring for first time

Dynamic medal ribbon designs that hold innovative bling are hallmarks of The Miami Marathon and Half Marathon. And in 2018, a new design by award-winning Miami architect Bernard Zyscovich will accompany the most innovative Miami medal yet.

Zyscovich called upon Miami’s vibrancy as a city to creatively design the ribbon that will be given to every finisher in the January 28 race as well as the Tropical 5K on Saturday January 27 and the Kids Run Miami that is held alongside Sunday’s main event.

The medal itself will feature the traditional inner palm spinner plus a brand new outer spinning ring which includes the Marathon catch phrases Miami Famous, Miami First Timer, Miami Runner, Miami Finisher, Miami Streaker, Miami Made, and Miami Fast.

“Last year, the medal was unique because it was to commemorate our 15th anniversary,” said Nicole Bostick, the Miami Marathon and Half Marathon’s Senior Marketing Manager. “We always have a spinning element But we are also always trying to outdo ourselves, to do something bigger and better. I was watching a video for a prominent jewelry brand when I came up with the idea for an outer ring spinner.”

Zyscovich, founder and CEO of the Miami-based firm Zyscovich Architects, is an award-winning architect and published author who is an industry-wide subject matter expert on architecture, urban design, interior design and master planning.

With a passion to produce impact through ideas, aesthetic expression and technological innovation, Zyscovich’s firm incorporates character, flavor and vision into each of its designs while reinforcing socio-economic, cultural and recreational possibilities.

“The medal neck ribbon design was born from how Miami has developed its identity over time to be the vibrant, active and dynamic personality it currently embodies,” Zyscovich said. “The city is in a constant state of change and progresses over time, much like how our runners progress closer to the finish line on their journey through the city. The design portrays the structure of Miami along with the iconic trademarks representing the vitality of the city.”

Registration is now open for the 2018 Miami Marathon and Half Marathon. For more information or to register, visit themiamimarathon.com or EventsByLifeTime.com.