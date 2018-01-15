Miami Beach 2018 is an Instagram Lover’s Paradise Destination

Collection of Public Art Work, Stunning Ocean Views, Art Deco Design and Enticing Dishes Make for a Picture-Perfect Instagram Feed

With the New Year underway, Miami Beach, a destination truly like no other place in the world, is ready for a “close up” thanks to a variety of Instagram-worthy hotspots and hidden gems. From historic Art Deco buildings and hotels dating back to the 19th-century, to iconic landmarks like the Miami Mountain and South Pointe Park, travelers and locals will find picture-perfect backdrops to liven up any Instagram feed.

“Miami Beach offers world-class accommodations, restaurants, art installations and naturally beautiful beaches that are meant to be captured by travelers in 2018,” said Grisette Roque, Executive Director of the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority. “We look forward to seeing our iconic destination shared through the lens of the visitors and locals who plan to travel and experience Miami Beach this year.”

Miami Beach has set the standard as a true sun-kissed vacation spot and to help visitors socially discover and share the city, the destination has hand-selected 12 Instagram-worthy backdrops to snap a picture or two in 2018:

The Bass Museum of Art: Spend the day on Collins Avenue and bask in an exclusive art collection featuring the scenic Miami Mountain, composed of five colorful limestone boulders stacked sky-high, or Good Evening Beautiful Blue, which features 45 life-sized clown figures dressed in stripes and polka dots—adding a sense of playfulness and vibrant colors to any Instagram feed.

The Standard Spa: Yoga on a waterfront setting with the sunrise as a backdrop is a recipe for the perfect Instagram photo—no filter needed. And, the hotel’s pool is a must-see-and-swim during any Miami Beach stay. After yoga, relax in the outdoor mud lounge or bathe in a reinvigorating Scrub and Tub that’s sure to leave skin glowing for the perfect selfie.

Española Way : Escape to the French Quarter without leaving Miami Beach and visit A La Folie Café. Snap photos of gigantic crepes dusted with powdered sugar, drizzled with creamy chocolate sauce and served with a lemon and strawberry for a pop of color. After the picture posts, dig in!

The Villa Casa Casuarina: Travelers can take their Instagram story to the next level with a dip in the Million Mosaic Pool, designed by Gianni Versace, dripping in 24k gold tiles. For a sweet, post-worthy treat, dine at Gianni’s at The Villa and enjoy a chocolate bomb surrounded by strawberries, chocolate, and caramel swirls.

Rosetta Bakery: From classic Panettoni’s to almond cakes, Rosetta Bakery is an institution with a collection of fresh-baked goods made to perfection and placed on a granite countertop for all to see and snap.

The Bazaar by José Andrés at SLS South Beach: Find gastronomy at its finest when dining at The Bazaar by José Andrés. Capture this world-renowned restaurant and a number of artsy dishes like the Scallop Ceviche and Octopus Romesco, both prepared with fresh seafood and colorful additions that pop.

Plant the Future at 1 Hotel South Beach: Environmentally-conscious travelers can take a trip to a live moss art mural, designed by Plant the Future and strategically placed in the hotel’s main lobby. Capture a fresh and green selfie by the mural or the hanging orchids and assorted terrariums to document this bright and beautiful indoor oasis.

Sugar Factory: Take a stroll down Ocean Drive to Sugar Factory—one of the most Instagrammed places on South Beach. Satisfy any sweet tooth at the wall-to-wall candy store or enjoy a large goblet-shaped cocktail filled with delicious goodies, like sour gummy worms, lollipops or cotton candy.

Basement at the Miami Beach EDITION: The ice-skating rink beneath The EDITION is one of Miami Beach’s best-kept secrets. Un-lace your skates and after, head to the hidden bowling alley to snap the ultimate underground photo.

Faena Hotel, Miami Beach: This eclectic and award-winning hotel is sure to fill up camera space as art is showcased throughout, featuring the highly photographed gilded mammoth skeleton encased in glass in the courtyard. Travelers can also check out Sensatia and post live stories of acrobats and dancers as they sashay across the stage.

The Marlin Hotel: Discover the beauty of art-deco at The Marlin Hotel, developed in 1939 and a signature South Beach Landmark this hotel is a must-see. The combination of the bright Miami Beach sun and the pastel hues of this iconic building make for an ethereal photo.

Iconic Lifeguard Stands: Along the shore of Miami Beach, vividly painted lifeguard stands make for the best “Welcome to Miami” photo to share with soon-to-be jealous followers. Head to candy-colored lifeguard stands located on the sand at 1st street, 5th street, 10th street and 30th street and say cheese.

For more picture-perfect destinations in Miami Beach, download the Miami Beach Information App at www.miamibeachapi.com/app/.