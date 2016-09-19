The City of Miami Beach is pleased to announce its partnership with Miami New Drama (MIND), a theater company founded by internationally renowned artists Michel Hausmann and Moisés Kaufman. Beginning October 1, 2016, the company will assume operations of the historic City of Miami Beach owned Colony Theatre, located at 1040 Lincoln Road.

“This city has desired the presence of a strong resident theater company for years,” said Miami Beach Commissioner Joy Malakoff. ”I am delighted Michel Hausmann’s Miami New Drama will now bring exciting and innovative theater to Miami Beach.”

Miami Beach is home to major cultural arts organizations and performing arts groups, including Miami City Ballet, New World Symphony, The Bass, Wolfsonian FIU, ArtCenter South Florida, The Rhythm Foundation, and O Cinema, among others. Adding Miami New Drama to the mix will be an additional component of the well-rounded cultural personality that sets Miami Beach apart from the rest of the region.

“We feel strongly that the city’s investment in bringing Miami New Drama to the Colony Theater will further elevate Miami Beach as an international cultural destination and put our city on the spectrum for theatrical excellence” said Jimmy L. Morales, Miami Beach City Manager.

As noted by Miami Beach Commissioner Ricky Arriola, “Miami New Drama is just the organization we need to propel Miami Beach’s arts & culture scene to the next level. Miami New Drama is a professional resident theatre company that proved their talent by producing The Golem of Havana, which broke all previous records held at the Colony Theatre. I can’t wait to see what they do next!”

Artistic Director Michel Hausmann and Managing Director Lisa Dozier King, who both have extensive backgrounds in national and international theatre arts, lead the operational transition. Completing the team will be Elayne Bryan who has been named as the General Manager and is known locally for her work with multiple arts organizations in South Florida.

“Miami New Drama’s mission is to present work that celebrates, and is designed for, Miami’s unique multicultural audience,” said Artistic Director Michel Hausmann. “Programming will include an eclectic mix of original plays, musicals, classics and world premieres including work commissioned specifically for MIND. We will be drawing on the best local, national, and international talent to create and perform work that resonates with our unique city. Great theater has the ability to transform lives and create community. Our work will be as diverse, multicultural and dynamic as the city itself, and I am proud to have the opportunity to bring this to fruition.”

Miami New Drama made its first big splash on the South Florida Theater scene this January with its production of The Golem of Havana at the Colony Theatre. Written and directed by MIND’s founding Artistic Director, Michel Hausmann, the show had a sold-out extended run that broke box office records and cemented the company’s future at the Colony.

Miami New Drama will open its season at the Colony with The Tallest Tree in the Forest. The critically acclaimed show is written and performed by Daniel Beaty and directed by MIND’s co-founder Moisés Kaufman. The production is set to preview in two performances, Thursday and Friday, October 27 and 28, with the official opening Saturday, October 29, 2016.

The Colony Theatre opened January 20, 1935 as a Paramount Pictures movie house. The facility recently emerged from a 3-year $6.5 million renovation to restore its original Art Deco grandeur and update its stage and technical equipment.