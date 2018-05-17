Miami Beach Appoints New Building Department Director

— First Female to Hold this Post at the City —

Today, the Miami Beach City Commission unanimously approved the appointment of Ana Salgueiro as the Building Department Director. With more than 30 years of experience in municipal engineering and construction, she has worked as a professional engineer in both the private and public sectors — spearheading numerous commercial and residential design projects throughout South Florida. Of the 35 building officials in Miami-Dade County, Salgueiro is only one of nine with professional engineering degrees, in addition to building official credentials.

After months of hard work and an external audit under her helm, the Miami Beach Building Department recently received an ISO 9001 certification – making the department the first in the city to obtain this global quality management certification. The international standard recognizes companies and cities that offer quality services to their community with a strong customer focus and motivation from top management

In her short tenure as Deputy Building Director over the last year, Salgueiro has brought the Miami Beach Building Department to this high level of service with her hands-on leadership and innovative solutions. In August of 2017, Salgueiro streamlined the building permitting process by developing a new method of walk-through plans ticketing – successfully cutting service wait times by more than 75 percent.

“Ana is transforming the department into a more user-friendly office that provides equal access to all residents,” expressed City Manager Jimmy L. Morales. “She’s built a practice of quality customer service and a culture of staff that strive to continually improve on these methods and beyond. For these reasons and her decorated portfolio, I’m proud to welcome her as the new, and first female, building director for the City of Miami Beach.”