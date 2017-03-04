This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Award-winning medical writer and Miami Beach resident, Charlotte Libov’s latest book, Cancer Survival Guide, is now out, published for National Cancer Awareness Month, observed through February.

An award-winning medical writer, Libov turned her attention towards health-related topics after her own battle with heart disease. In addition to authoring five other health-focused books, she is a professional speaker and guest television and radio expert, frequenting outlets such as Fox Morning News, NPR, CNN radio and more.

She is also well known on Miami Beach for her coverage in the community, through words and photos, in the column she writes for Examiner.com and she has also written for the Miami Beach Community News as well.

In her latest book, Cancer Survival Guide, Libov delves into the stressful situation of a cancer diagnosis, providing readers with crucial healthcare advice. With firsthand experience of battling a deadly disease, Libov’s book is both heartfelt and informative, providing readers with information on how to not only survive, but also thrive in the face of a cancer diagnosis.

Starting with just what exactly cancer is, Libov walks readers through the process of how cancer affects the body, what symptoms to look for and how genetics play a part, before explaining the process of choosing the best doctor for you. Not only does the Cancer Survival Guide explain different cancer treatments, but Libov also devotes entire chapters to each type of cancer, making this a handbook for breast cancer, pancreatic cancer, leukemia patients and more.

A disease with the magnitude of cancer impacts a person’s physical and emotional state as well. That is why Libov allots an entire chapter to “The Psychological Impact of Cancer,” touching on the depression, anxiety and stress that former cancer patients undergo; and how with the proper support system, survivors can move forward with hope.

Whether or not to opt for alternative therapies is also a difficult issue, so Libov provides knowledgeable advice on this topic. She also discusses what can be done if cancer returns, providing resources on clinical trials, and also, since the concerns surrounding cancer don’t end even after successful treatment, she provides a chapter on issues facing cancer survivors.

Libov will hold her first local book signing in collaboration H3 Networker Happy Hour on Thursday, February 26 from 5-8 p.m. at Tiramisu, 101 Washington Avenue, in South Beach. Part of the proceeds from the book sales will be donated to H3, a local nonprofit breast cancer organization that provides education and hope to cancer survivors. Following the Happy Hour a cancer survivor celebration will take place at the Astor Hotel as part of Soulful Thursdays with Maryel Epps.

The Cancer Survival Guide can be ordered locally at Books and Books or online through Amazon and Barnes and Noble.

Libov also welcomes the opportunity to speak at and partner with Miami Beach organizations. For more information contact sobechar@libov.com.