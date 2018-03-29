City of Miami Beach Awards ABC Studios Grand Hotel Film Grant

— Designating the Future TV Series the First Official Recipient of the City’s New Film Incentive Program —

Earlier this month, the City of Miami Beach officially launched a $100,000 film production grant program as an extension of its recently approved virtuous cinema guidelines. In an effort to enhance large-scale and local film work, the city selected ABC Studios Grand Hotel as its first grant receipt awarding them $10,000 to shoot their pilot episode on Miami Beach.

“The film industry has been vital in our city’s evolution from a vibrant tropical metropolis to a world-class destination,” expressed Mayor Dan Gelber. “I’m excited to collaborate with the talented producers and creative minds behindGrand Hotel as they lead in their industry and shine a spotlight on Miami Beach.”

Produced by the acclaimed Hollywood actress, producer and great friend to Miami Beach, Eva Longoria was critical to bringing this world-class production to the city. Filming at the iconic Fontainebleau Hotel, as well as on the beach and even along Ocean Drive, the pilot tells the story of a Latino-owned and operated Miami Beach hotel.

“I’m so happy to bring the ABC Studios pilot Grand Hotel to Miami Beach and to be the very first recipient of the city’s new film incentive,” shared award-winning actress and Executive Producer Eva Longoria.

The incentive program will select at least nine additional projects within this fiscal year, inviting feature films, music videos, television shows, documentaries, short films and even web series to choose Miami Beach as their next backdrop and shoot along the sand and sun.