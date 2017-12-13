Miami Beach Calls All Snowbirds to Enjoy a Tropical Getaway This Holiday Season

Winter travelers can escape to Miami Beach’s warm weather to experience festive events, luxurious seasonal offerings, and fine holiday dining

Snowbirds can easily escape the harsh winter weather and celebrate the holidays in sun-kissed Miami Beach with a number of festive events, luxurious, seasonal spa treatments, and fine holiday dining offers. Recently named Travel Weekly’s Best Overall Beach Destination in 2017 and recognized by the Travvy Awards as Best LGBTQ Destination in 2017, there’s something for everyone in Miami Beach this holiday season—a city like no other place in the world.

“Spending time with friends and family during the holiday season takes on special meaning in Miami Beach. Travelers can find the perfect respite from cold weather and a variety of activities that will keep spirits warm and bright,” said Peggy Benua, Chair of the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority and General Manager of Dream South Beach. “A number of events, hotels, and restaurants are adding to the holiday cheer with special offers and experiences that can’t be found anywhere else.”

Travelers are invited to start packing now and head to Miami Beach to indulge in seasonal activities, including:

Seasonal Traditions at Lincoln Road Mall:

Escaping to Miami Beach for the holidays doesn’t mean missing out on some of the season’s best traditions. On December 21 at 7 p.m., spend the evening shopping and singing Christmas carols at Lincoln Road Mall, stretching from Washington Avenue to Alton Road. End the night with an after-party at the National Hotel with festive drinks, tapas specials, and live music.

An Afternoon at the Ballet:

Grab the whole family and take in the world-renowned Moscow Ballet and their performance of the Great Russian Nutcracker at The Fillmore Miami Beach. A special matinee will take place on December 30th a 3 p.m. featuring life-sized puppets and nesting dolls to bring the holidays to life. Tickets are available online now at www.filmoremb.com.

Stress-Free Celebration: Go for a stress-free holiday season with an 80-minute Stress Fix Massage Special at The Palms Hotel & Spa. Available throughout the month of December, spa guests that purchase any 50-minute treatment will receive 50 percent off the second treatment.

Holiday Dinner at The Setai, Miami Beach: Cozy up at one of Miami Beach’s finest hotels with family and friends on December 24 at 10 p.m., and go on a culinary journey this Christmas with dinner at Jaya. The five-course meal includes dumplings, tantalizing Thai pumpkin soup, traditional holiday turkey, and ends with sweet and festive bouche de Noel that features fluffy white-chocolate mousse, pistachio biscuit, and toasted almond ice cream. Dinner is $110 per person.

For more information on holiday offerings in Miami Beach this season, download the Miami Beach Information App at www.miamibeachapi.com/app/.