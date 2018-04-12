Miami Beach Celebrates Earth Month

—With a Series of Environmentally-Friendly & Educational Events —

WHO/WHAT: In celebration of Earth Month, the City of Miami Beach will be hosting a robust month of programming to educate residents, visitors and staff on the beauty of the island’s natural resources and the important of protecting the unique environment of a coastal city.

Upcoming events include:

Thursday, April 19 – Restoring and Preserving Urban Tree Canopy for Water Management in Miami Beach

Miami Beach Golf Club (2301 Alton Road) – 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

In partnership with the Green Infrastructure Center, the Environment & Sustainability Department will host a public workshop to discuss the importance of trees in the urban landscape, including steps that both the city and public can take to preserve the city’s canopy. Residents are encouraged to come out and provide their feedback on their wants from the city’s urban forest.

Friday, April 20 – Earth Day at Miami Beach Botanical Gardens

Miami Beach Botanical Gardens (2000 Convention Center Drive) –

5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The city will join local environmental organizations at the Miami Beach Botanical Garden’s Earth Day celebrations to provide information on their environmental efforts. Made possible from grant funding from the city’s Rising Above initiative, attendees will receive a free native plant during their Pine Rockland plant giveaway.

Friday, April 20 – Dune Restoration

Lummus Park Beach (9 Street & Ocean Drive) – 9 a.m. to Noon

Through the support of the Institute for Regional Conservation and Dune Specialist Rob Barron, the city will be leading volunteers in a dune restoration event at the beach adjacent to Lummus Park. The dune restoration will involve the removal of non-native invasive vegetation and the planting of native species. Volunteers can receive Community Service hours for their participation.

Saturday, April 21 – Baynanza Volunteer Clean-Up

Maurice Gibb Park (1700 Purdy Avenue) – 9 a.m. to Noon

As part of the 36th Annual Baynanza, Miami-Dade County will be engaging thousands of community volunteers throughout the county in cleaning approximately 25 locations along Biscayne Bay’s shorelines and islands, including Maurice Gibb Park and Flagler Memorial Island (Monument Island). Volunteers can register by clicking here.

Sunday, April 22 – Household Hazardous Waste Drop Off & Paper Shredding

40 street and Chase Avenue – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The bi-annual household hazardous waste collection and paper shredding event will take place at the parking lot on 40 Street and Chase Avenue. During the event, residents and employees can drop off old chemicals, paints, and electronics for proper disposal, as well as old documents for secure paper shredding. This will help keep hazardous waste out of our landfills and our waterways.

Tuesday, April 24 – Sea Turtle Awareness Public Workshop

Miami Beach Golf Club (2301 Alton Road) – 6 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Sea turtle season officially began on April 1 and will run until October 31. Staff will continue education and outreach efforts with residents, businesses and visitors in order to promote awareness on the importance of not disturbing sea turtles and minimizing light that is visible from the beach.

Friday, April 27 – Arbor Day Tree Planting Ceremony & Proclamation

Stillwater Park (8440 Hawthorne Ave) – 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

In celebration of Arbor Day, the city will be hosting a tree planting ceremony and proclamation in Stillwater Park that will bring attention to the importance of the urban forest and will re-qualify the city to receive the Tree City USA designation. Miami Beach has held this designation for 13 years — a testament to the efforts of the community’s hard work to protect its vital tree canopy.

Saturday, April 28 – Community Tree Giveaway

North Shore Youth Center (501 72nd Street) – 9 a.m. to Noon

In continuation of the Arbor Day Celebrations, Greenspace Management, Parks and Recreation and Environment and Sustainability Departments will be hosting a tree giveaway event. The giveaway will include multiple fruit and flowering trees, as well as balcony plants for residents of multi-family homes.

For more information on the month’s events and details on the city’s environmental and resiliency initiatives, visit www.mbrisingabove.com.