Miami Beach Celebrates Summer with Specialty Experiences and Events for Vacationers

More than 45 percent of Americans are planning a summer vacation this year, and Miami Beach is helping travelers discover why it’s a must-visit destination, with an endless lineup of summer events, festivals and special offers. From globally-recognized events like Miami Swim Week and National Rum Day Fest, to summer-exclusive travel deals and experiences at destination hotels, restaurants and more, Miami Beach is heating up this season to give travelers a reason to cash in on their vacation days.

“Many travelers seeking a reset are in search of marquee beach destinations, and Miami Beach is home to a variety of seasonal events, specifically created with summer vacation in mind,” said Steve Adkins, Chairman of the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA). “Travelers can turn to our Miami Beach Information App to help plan trips in advance or upon arrival and truly discover why our city is like no other place in the world.”

Miami Beach visitors can expect enticing offers from go-to destinations ranging from holistic spa treatments and group meditation sessions at The Standard Spa, Miami Beach, to vegan culinary experiences at Planta South Beach and the city’s debut South Beach Mango Festival. Recently named one of the Top 25 Destinations in the U.S. by TripAdvisor, summer vacationers can discover experiences only found in Miami Beach including:

July: Independence Day Jubilee – Adult travelers are welcome to the Red, White & Brunch on July 1, from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., at Nikki Beach Club to celebrate America’s birthday. Accessorized in red, white and blue, visitors can expect specialty cocktails and live entertainment with the famous white sandy beaches of Miami Beach as the backdrop. On Independence Day, vacationers can enjoy complimentary fireworks over the water with family and friends at 9 p.m. between 5th and 15th street.

August: Cheers to Summer – Travelers and locals alike can score a sip of the world’s best Rum on August 16 at The Confidante Hotel in celebration of National Rum Day. Rum lovers can expect complimentary tastings and refreshing cocktails, upbeat music, games and food from brands like Bacardi, Don Q, Santa Teresa and Diplomatico. Tickets begin at $25 and available for purchase online.

For more information on ways to celebrate summer in Miami Beach, download the Miami Beach Information App at www.miamibeachapi.com/app/.