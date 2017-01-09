The 21st Annual Miami Beach Chamber Golf Classic is happening on Friday, February 17th, 2017 starting at 11:00 am at the Miami Beach Golf Club. The event, which sells out every year, will have 150 golfers and over 30 sponsors to entertain golfers on the course with contests, promotional displays, cocktails, activities and more. Interested golfers should RSVP early to guarantee a spot at this popular tournament.

The Chamber is thrilled to welcome back Boucher Brothers Management as the tournament’s Title Sponsor and Dr. Ino Halegua’s Executive Corporate Medicine and Epicure Market as the Presenting Sponsors of the all day tournament. Additional major sponsors of this year’s Golf Classic include Breakthru Beverage, the official beverage partners, and Warren Henry Auto Group, the official auto sponsor, as well as City National Bank.

Proceeds from the golf tournament have funded over $200,000 worth of programming costs for the International Baccalaureate (IB) program throughout the years. This program, available at all the public schools in the City of Miami Beach feeder pattern, helps develop the intellectual, personal, emotional and social skills of students ages 3 to 19 and gives them the necessary tools to live, learn and work in a rapidly globalizing world. In addition, the Chamber’s Education Foundation will use additional funds raised to complete its mission to support the needs of public education by donating scholarship funds to graduating seniors from Miami Beach Senior High School at the end of the school year.



For golfer entry and sponsorship information, please contact Valerie@miamibeachchamber.com or call (305) 674-1300. There are a few sponsor spots available ranging from $350-$5000.