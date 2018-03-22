Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce and Loews Miami Beach Hotel Honor Local Heroes  

For the fourth consecutive year, The Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce (Chamber) will honor a group of first responders at its Annual Heroes Breakfast on Friday, March 30. Presented with and held at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel, this event continues the Chamber’s tradition of recognizing the accomplishments of outstanding individuals doing brave work in the community. For the first year, the Chamber will honor one North Bay Village police officer and one Bal Harbour police officer for their brave work in their respective communities.

“The Annual Heroes Breakfast is one of the most popular events that the Chamber holds because it’s a community event,” said Jerry Libbin, Miami Beach Chamber Chairman President. “The business community gathers and celebrates the bravery of individuals who play a critical role in keeping our communities safe.”

“We’re honored to host the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce Heroes Breakfast, recognizing the impactful role our first responders play within the community,” said Alex Tonarelli, Managing Director of Loews Miami Beach Hotel. “The men and women being honored to go above and beyond daily for residents and visitors alike, keeping us and our city safe.”

The City of Miami Beach Emergency Management Head Lazaro Guerra, Police Chief Dan Oates, Fire/Ocean Rescue Chief Virgil Fernandez, Captain of the Bal Harbour Police Department Raleigh Flowers and Captain of the North Bay Village Police Department Carlos Noriega will present the awards to the following first responders of their respective divisions:

Andy Garcia-Montes (Miami Beach Ocean Rescue)

Detective Bernadette Maher (Miami Beach Police Department)

Catherine Palenzuela (Miami Beach Public Safety Communications Fire Rescue Unit)

Swat Medic Joel Mizelle (Miami Beach Fire Department)

Combat Division Chief Matthew Fisikelli (Miami Beach Fire Department)

Sergeant Osvaldo “Ozzy” Mitat (Miami Beach Police Department)

Terrie Hankoff (Miami Beach Public Safety Communications Police Unit)

Officer William Myers (Bal Harbour Police Department)

Detective Criminal Investigations Unit Manny Casais (North Bay Village Police Department)

The honorees are sponsored by a leading business or organization in the community:

Atlantic Broadband

BNI South Beach

CBS Labs

City National Bank

East Of Collins

Galbut Family Miami Beach JCC on the Simkins Family Campus

Hotwire Communications

Mango’s Tropical Café

Ocean Cadillac

Vision Movies

Each honoree will receive gifts from the following sponsor organizations:

Barre Motion

Cafe Avanti

Calligraphy by Elaine

David L. Wrubel CPA

Drinkhouse Fire & Ice

Galbut Family Miami Beach JCC on the Simkins Family Campus

Kendra Scott Color Bar

Mango’s Tropical Café

Miami Beach Cosmetic & Plastic Surgery Center

Miami Beach Family & Sports Chiropractic Center

Miami Children’s Museum

Oxford Counseling Services

Root Acupuncture

Silver Airways

Sobe Dentist

Synergy Yoga

Drinkhouse Fire and Ice will be providing centerpieces of authentic combat boots worn by soldiers who fought in Afghanistan that have been transformed into works of art. Additionally, Vision Movies will present a special video package for the City of Miami Beach honorees.

The event is open to the public. Tickets can be purchased by calling the Chamber at 305-674-1300.