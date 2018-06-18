Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce Member Jacqueline Albertine

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

It’s with great sadness that we announce the passing of recent Chamber member and friend Jacqueline Albertine or Jacquie as you may have known her.

Jacquie, who was in sales and design for Corporate Design Choice in Doral, left Miami last weekend on her annual trek to Chicago for Neocon, the world’s largest commercial design convention. Jacquie left for Chicago early to take in the iconic sites and had been so happy posting and sharing her fun photos all over social media. Unfortunately, she passed away while attending the convention on Tuesday, June 12th.

Board of Governors’ member, Mirielle Enlow with Keller Williams Realty introduced Jacquie to the chamber last year and she’s been an active member ever since. Jacquie attended her first ever MBCC gala last week as a guest of BOG member Calvin Kohli and Mirielle.

Jacquie is from the Northeast having lived in both New York and Massachusetts. She was close with her two sisters that both live in California and loved her cats! She will be missed.