Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce Now Acceping Nominations for its 6th Annual City National Bank Better Beach Awards

The Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce (Chamber) is now accepting nominations for its 6th Annual City National Bank Better Beach Awards through Friday, March 23, 2018.

Submissions are being accepted for realtors, architects, developers, designers, entrepreneurs and/or projects for their contributions to the enrichment of the Miami Beach community. The entries will be judged by a panel of experts and award recipients will be announced at the event, which is being held on Friday, April 20, at the Faena Forum.

The event is hosted by the Chamber’s Real Estate Council, which acts as a resource to the members of the Chamber who serve the local real estate community. The council supports its members by sharing expertise, offering guidance and knowledge, exploring new educational opportunities and facilitating communication within the industry and community. The Co-Chairs of the Council are Susan Askew (RE:MiamiBeach) and Seth Feuer (COMPASS) and event Co-Chairs are Scott Diffenderfer (COMPASS) and Jamie Maniscalco (The Keyes Company).

The 6th Annual City National Bank Better Beach Awards is being held at the Faena Fourm on April 20, 2018 from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm. For more information, visit www.miamibeachchamber.com.

NOMINATION FORM CAN BE FOUND HERE:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/1rO-XQoqaHR5hqwQTMdXz4gzBDugoniW_Aome6qWdQxs/edit

The nomination categories for the 6th Annual City National Bank Better Beach Awards are:

HISTORIC PRESERVATION AWARDS: The nominee has demonstrated extraordinary preservation and conservatory actions were taken to protect property, objects, landscapes or other artifacts of historical significance to their completed project, while maintaining the same use. The completed project was able to maintain the identity of a Historic site and respect proper adaptive re-use strategies and meet approval of Historic Preservation Board and/or obtain Certificate of Occupancy for the new adaptive use. The nominee must be the architect or general contractor for a residential or commercial property. Owner, Developer or other affiliates of the project will be credited. Categories include:

Preservation of a Historic Residential Property (Single Family/Condo)

• Preservation of a Historic Commercial Property

• Adaptive Re-Use/Rehab of a Historic Building INNOVATIVE ARCHITECTURE AWARDS : The nominee has demonstrated a unique and unusual twist to the design. The property should show innovative architectural solutions, while creating striking and functional spaces. The building shall be an outstanding example of functionality, and design in the field of Architecture and take advantage of site and context. The project needs to be completed, but must have approval from all city boards. Uncompleted, projects can be submitted and will be considered for a “speculative” category. The nominee can be the architect or designer, Owner, Developer or other affiliates of the project will be credited. Categories include:

• Preservation of a Historic Commercial Property • Adaptive Re-Use/Rehab of a Historic Building Custom Single Family Home

• Multi-family/condo

• Commercial/mixed-use/hotel

• Non completed/Speculative Projects (concepts and/or proposals)

INNOVATIVE DESIGNER AWARDS: The nominee has demonstrated exceptional creativity towards a completed project in Miami Beach either residential or commercial. The Design should be an exemplary vision of innovation and forward-thinking unique to Miami Beach’s identity. Nominee shall be Designer. Owner, Developer or other affiliates of the project will be credited. Categories include:

Restaurant

• Hotel MOST INNOVATIVE METHOD OF MARKETING AWARDS: The nominee has proven to successfully break down barriers to how we think of marketing in the Real Estate field. They have taken a new approach to marketing and are leading the field by example. The more “out of the box” the better. They should have a tangible metric for showing the voting committee that their marketing approach is not only innovative, but works.

• Hotel Real Estate Agent or Licensed Professional

• Real Estate Team

• Branding the Beach – new category for professional in any real estate field that has used innovative marketing and branding strategies to position themselves and/or the project in a way that effectively & positively highlights the culture of Miami Beach to the rest of the world.

THE BETTER BEACH AWARDS: The nominee has demonstrated outstanding accomplishments in terms of giving back to our community, city, and those around them. It can be an individual that has devoted time, resources and effort, and has endeavored and succeeded to make the Miami Beach community a better place. Categories include:

Real Estate Industry Professional (agent/developer/industry at large)

• Next-Gen/Millennial

• Organization/Initiative

THE GREEN AWARDS : The nominee has implemented exceptional sustainability practices in a recently completed project or as improvements to an existing project – open to all built projects regardless of completion date or genre. Categories include:

• Project

• Initiative

RISING STAR AWARD: REAL ESTATE AGENT: Within the first 24 months of their industry career, the nominee has hit the ground running and has taken the initiative to immerse themselves into the Real Estate industry and go above and beyond the minimum requirements and excel amongst their peers. The nominee has demonstrated expanding knowledge in the technological, marketing and professional education arenas. The top “Rising Stars” will be honored.

Agent- Accepting the first 5 nominees per real estate firm located on the Beach.

RISING STAR AWARD: REAL ESTATE INDUSTRY: Within the first 24 months of their industry career, the nominee has hit the ground running and has taken the initiative to immerse themselves into the industry and go above and beyond the minimum requirements and excel amongst their peers. The nominee has demonstrated expanding knowledge in the technological, marketing and professional education arenas.

Real Estate Industry – We will accept nominations in any industry within the real estate community. Examples: Law, Banking, Title Companies, Developers, Architects, Insurance, Management Companies, etc.