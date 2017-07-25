Miami Beach Chamber Offers Full Slate of Summer & Fall Programming

The Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce (Chamber) has booked back-to-back summer and fall programming that will address exciting topics such real estate trends, healthcare initiatives and issues that affect entrepreneurs, to name a few. Also, the Chamber is also planning a few interactive networking events that will get you moving and active while you network. These “Chamber Active” events have been a huge hit and members can expect a bigger rollout of events in the coming months.

Below is our full slate of programming:

Chamber Active: Lincoln Road Crawl featuring Lincoln Road BID (Tuesday, August 08, 2017): Explore Miami Beach’s iconic promenade experiencing alluring art and booming businesses along the way. To join the free- wanderlust, meet at COMPASS real estate office at 6 pm.

Chamber Active: South Beach Boxing (Wednesday, August 23, 2017): The Chamber will be hosting a free class at the esteemed gym. Established since 1998, South Beach Boxing is dedicated to build fit, confident, strong and healthy minds and bodies.

Real Estate Luncheon: Miami Beach The Next Generation (Friday, September 08, 2017): The Real Estate Council will hold their annual Real Estate luncheon, presented by Hotwire, at the newly built Faena Forum. A panel featuring some of the most innovative names in Miami and Miami Beach development will come together to discuss the evolution of our neighborhoods. From micro apartments to live/work spaces, the way we live and interact with our cities is changing. Whether it’s attracting new residents or accommodating the changing tastes of our current residents, the question becomes how do we develop and plan for the future of Miami Beach? Please purchase your ticket early, this event will sell out.

Chamber Active: CHAT Black Heritage Cultural Tour (Saturday, September 09, 2017): Join the Chamber on a walking tour of Little Haiti that will be presented with CHAT Miami. The tour includes lunch and a bus ride.

Fall Pillar Breakfast: Medical Cannabis Panel (Friday, September 15, 2017): The Chamber’s Law and Health & Wellness councils are joining forces in hosting a panel breakfast discussing on the recent roaring topic of medical cannabis. This highly anticipated event, at the W South Beach, will feature attorney Joseph Rosenbaum (Ganja Law), Danny Goldberg (Tag Employer Services), Dr. Scott Kjjelson, Mark Gimignani (Dominion Builders) and Miami Beach Commissioner Michael Grieco.

Chamber Active: 1st Annual Chamber Olympics (Friday, November 03, 2017): Upcoming 1st Annual Chamber Olympics hosted by South Florida Club Sport and the Miami Beach JCC Simkin Family Campus. Don’t miss a fun day of sports and activities with your fellow Chamber members.

To RSVP for an event or for more information, contact the Chamber at (305) 674-1300. You can also visit our website at www.miamibeachchamber.com