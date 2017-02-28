Dan Gelber announced today that his campaign for Miami Beach Mayor has received the endorsement of current Miami Beach Commissioner Joy Malakoff. This endorsement comes as the campaign continues to build momentum in our community ahead of the official campaign kickoff on February 28 at 5:30pm at the Miami Beach Golf Club.

Miami Beach City Commissioner Joy Malakoff said, “I am proud to support Dan Gelber in his campaign for Mayor of Miami Beach. Dan is a true son of Miami Beach, and has been a forceful public servant, as a legislator in the Florida House and Senate for a decade and a former federal prosecutor. Dan has unmatched experience and success when it comes to defending our core values, and I look forward to seeing him continue that work as our Mayor.”

Dan Gelber shared, “I am extremely grateful to have Joy Malakoff’s support and for her service to our community. Joy has been a longtime respected civic and elected leader in Miami Beach and I look forward to working with her as we make our community a stronger place for all.”