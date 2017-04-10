—City Recognized by IRS for its Tax Preparation Services—

Since 2012, the City of Miami Beach has provided free tax preparation services to qualifying individuals and families. The rate of participating households has grown over the years, most notably this tax season. As a result of implementing new software, the city has experienced a record 29 percent growth since last year, one of the highest rates in Miami-Dade County.

Sharing their personal stories and past concerns, residents have attested to the city’s dedication to make the annual obligation less costly by logging accurate and detailed financial information.

“I believe we truly make a difference in the lives of our resident’s by providing fast, knowledgeable and reliable assistance,” shared City Manager Jimmy Morales. “I’m proud to say the IRS has taken notice of our efforts.”

The IRS has nominated the city for three awards given by the agency: Partner Innovation, Community Involvement and VITA/TCE Best Practice. The Office of Housing and Community Services has also been named a best practice site for the county, consulting the IRS on how to achieve high satisfaction and growth rates.

To receive tax help before next week’s deadline, residents are encouraged to call the Office of Community Services at 305.673.7491 to schedule an appointment. Tax support is offered during regular business hours on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Special services are offered to taxpayers with limited English or disabilities.