The Miami Beach Fire Department’s efforts are not only fireproof, but foolproof. The department has once again achieved a Class 1 rating, according to Fire Suppression Rating Schedule standards practiced by the Insurance Service Office. The ISO rated the department based on an extensive list of policies and methods that deem a community effective in fighting fires, including fire prevention and fire suppression measures.

“In the past, there have been times where only one city in the nation would receive a Class 1 rating,” expressed City Manager Jimmy Morales. “I’m proud to say we’ve surpassed last year’s mark of excellence and received an overall score of 105 out of 105.5 credits.”

The total score is the highest rating awarded to any department in history. Issuing fixed credit points per item and using various formulas, the FSRS judges departments based on three major elements of a community’s fire protection system: emergency communications, fire department operations and water supply. In addition, the assessment includes a community risk reduction component that recognizes community efforts to reduce losses through public fire safety education and fire investigation.

The performance-based standard is adopted nationally by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), the American Water Works Association (AWWA) and the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO) International.