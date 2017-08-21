Miami Beach FitFest Celebrates 2nd  Annual Event

Promoting a culture of sports, health and wellness as a positive district image

The Miami Beach FitFest 2017 heated up the city and presented its 2nd annual two-day multi-sport and lifestyle participation event on August 12th and 13th at the North Beach Bandshell to promote a culture of sports, health and wellness as a positive district image.

The Miami Beach FitFest, a fun-filled fitness platform of curated events featured open water swimming, a CrossFit endurance obstacle challenge, beach soccer, fitness classes which include yoga and Zumba, as well as a fresh market and live music. Industry professionals, sport enthusiasts, influencers and residents alike looked forward to fitness activities, lessons, show-cases and demonstrations that encourages a comprehensive approach to wellness.

Such events included a 1-mile and 3-mile open water swimming competition by Swim Miami Beach. An obstacle course CrossFit challenge competition designed by CrossFit 305. A Youth Beach Soccer Cup Tournament (U11 & U13) with a free clinic for children, along with friendly matches between the FBS FC Pro Team vs. Bahamas All Star Team.

The Miami Beach FitFest also curated an amazing lineup of fitness influencers from all over South Florida which included: Betsy Dopico, Tony Thomas, Janettsy, Tiffany Monique, Fitness By Fernando, Skybeats, Rebolaxe, Suyumi Quiroz, Dawn B, and Rae Indigo. The Market Company showcased a unique Farmers Market in the sand-bowl area where vendors offered a great selection of fresh produce, vegetables and other products.

“We want to inspire the community to create and maintain healthier lifestyles by highlighting the importance of exercise and good eating habits as a strong cultural factor in building character but most importantly we want to build a positive anchor for our community” said Jonathan Strauss, founder of the famous Swim Miami and curator of the event.

The event was be showcased in Miami Beach’s eminently family-friendly NoBe area and was presented by Ocean Terrace Holdings, Inc. who has been a key supporter of the event and is an advocate for the improvement of the neighborhood. Key partnerships with: Nobe Yoga, CrossFit A1A, Betsy Dopico Studio, Tony Thomas Sports, FBS FC, The Market Company, and Swim Miami have been created to increase the awareness of Fitness in the area and to ensure the delivery of the vision for the festival.

Proceeds will benefit the H2OS Foundation 501(c)(3) whose mission is to eradicate drowning in the South Florida Community and to promote an active and healthy lifestyle through aquatic programs. It offers children and youth a unique opportunity to learn lifesaving skills from early ages.