Miami Beach Goes Micro

Micro-units are here to stay. We’ve seen Miami “go smaller” in urban areas like Wynwood and Downtown, but with Miami Beach’s abundance of hotels and high-rise condos, there is a demand for a smaller, innovative product with more attainable price points.

The 70-unit 6080 Boutique Hotel at 6080 Collins Ave. is due for completion in July. The residential/hotel mixed-use project with turnkey residences will range in size from 350-square-foot studios to 900-square-foot two-bedrooms. The units will come fully furnished with beds, sofas, flat-screen TVs, flatware and bed linens. Prices range from $300,000 to $750,000.

Already, 70 percent of the units have been pre-sold to a mix of South Florida residents and out-of-towners from the U.S. and nine foreign countries. The $45 million project is a joint venture between Buenos Aires-based Domus Group, Urbis Real Estate and the management company Eskape Collection, which will run the building’s hotel operations when it opens in July.

“The local buyers have been people who live in Coral Gables or Pinecrest or Hialeah who want to have a new, easy weekend place on Miami Beach,” said Philip Freedman, managing director of Compass Florida Development Division. “Other buyers are people who want to come here for the weekend or on vacation without dealing with a condo association or big maintenance fees. When people come to look at this type of unit, they’ve already managed their own expectations. They know they’re not going to be large. It’s a totally different mindset.”