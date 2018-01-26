Miami Beach Hosts Canadian Minister of Environment & Climate Change

—Showcasing city’s resiliency efforts—

Miami Beach’s environmental leadership is now stronger than ever. On January 24, 2018, the Honorable Catherine McKenna, Canada’s Minister of Environment and Climate Change, visited South Florida to learn more about our region’s resiliency initiatives.

The visit was aimed at creating synergies between Canada and South Florida in the areas of hurricane resiliency, ocean conservation, clean technology, as well as sea level rise adaptation and mitigation. The visit showcased the living shoreline and stormwater infrastructure upgrades associated with the renovation of the Miami Beach Convention Center. The Convention Center will be completed by the end of 2018 and will be the largest LEED Silver Certified green building in the city. The building and district have been designed for optimal energy and water conservation, enhanced greenspace, and innovative green infrastructure through the enhancement of the shoreline along Collins Canal with black mangroves.

“I am excited to see the climate change innovation happening in the City of Miami Beach. These solutions are key to ensuring that our communities are safe in the face of rising sea level caused by climate change,” stated Minister McKenna. “We will build a better future for our kids and grandkids if we work together to build green resilient communities. Oceans and coastal reliance is an important issue for communities around the globe, and Canada will be studying solutions in the context of our G7 presidency.”

Canada, like many other countries in the world, is already experiencing the effects of climate change and similar to Miami Beach, they are taking action to adapt and better equip communities against the negative impact of climate change. The Canadian government has committed over $2 billion to support infrastructure required to deal with the effects of a changing climate.

“We’re not in this alone — climate change is here and the impacts are being seen around the globe,” said Elizabeth Wheaton, Environment and Sustainability Director. “It is vital that, as a city, we share what we have learned throughout to make a real difference in the face of a changing climate in our region and around the world.”

About the Minister of Environment and Climate Change

Catherine McKenna was elected as the first female Member of Parliament for Ottawa Centre in 2015 and appointed as Minister of Environment and Climate Change not too long after. She spearheaded the negotiation of the Paris Agreement and helped secure Canada’s first plan with provinces, territories and Indigenous peoples to address climate change and promote a clean economy.